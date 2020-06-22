Akume to warring Tiv communities: Cease hostilities, embrace peace

M

inister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, at the weekend urged warring parties in the Mbagwaza and Tsambe communities of Ushongo and Vandeikya Local Government Areas of Benue State to seize hostilities and embrace permanent peace.

Akume said the crises were counter-productive with no benefit to both communities, hence the need for them to re-unite and build fresh bonds for sustainable peace.

The former governor of the state spoke through the immediate past National Assembly member representing Ukum/Logo and Katsina-Ala federal constituency, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Memga Udende.

The APC leader in the state said it was unfortunate that people binded by common ties and norms over time could resort to taking up arms against each other, saying such was unacceptable.

He urged parties in the crises, which led to massive destruction of property to, as a matter of urgency, work towards ensuring the return of peace, stressing that he was willing to support such efforts.

The Minister regreted that over 28 communities across Tiv land were up in arms against each other, leading to loss of lives and property, saying the development was fast portraying the Tiv nation negatively before other Nigerians.

He quoted the Biblical episode between Abraham and Lot, where Abraham told Lot that; “We are brothers and shouldn’t be fighting each other, and asked Lot to choose whichever portion of the land he wanted, he did and God blessed both of them and peace reigned’.

Akume later commissioned the two boreholes in the area and urged the people to make judicious use of them.

Rt. Hon. Udende, in his capacity admonished politicians to at all times imbibe the culture of embarking on people-oriented projects that would have direct bearing on the lives of the electorate rather than arming them with weapons that could endanger the security of their communities.

