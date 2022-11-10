immigrationNigeria Immigration Service nis
Akuneme is new Immigration spokesman

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Isa Jere has approved the appointment of Deputy Comptroller, Tony Akuneme, as the new Public Relations Officer of the NIS.

In a posting order signed on behalf of the CGIS by the Assistant Comptroller General incharge of Human Resources Management, Mr Usman Babangida, the deployment takes immediate effect.

Akuneme has previously served in various formations at home and abroad in the last 29 years of his career in the NIS, including, Deputy Zonal PRO, Lagos Zone (1995 to 2005), Command PRO, Akwa Ibom State Command (2005 to 2008), Deputy National PRO ( 2008 to 2011), Immigration Attache, Nigeria High Commission, Canada (2011 to 2014).

Akuneme was also at some point seconded to the office of the Minister of State for Education as Special Assistant on Media (2015 to 2019), before he was posted to the Nigeria Diaspora Commission as Head of Immigration Desk, a position he held till his recent appointment.

He is married with children.

 

