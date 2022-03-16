Akungba: Accident-prone community turns to barricades for protection

Reprieve may have come for the Akungba-Akoko community in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of Ondo State following the erection of barricades that have prevented trucks from gaining access into the community. Babatope Okeowo reports on howrepeated incidents involving these articulated vehicles made the barriers a necessity

The university town of Akungba- Akoko in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of Ondo State has been in the news for wrong reasons in recent times especially when it comes to incessant accidents that have claimed lives of indigenes and non-indigenes in the community. But with the erection of barricades as part of the measures to repress incessant road mishap in the accident-prone community, reprieve and relief may have come at last after several bloodletting accidents in the university town. Two barriers were erected, one before the Adekunle Ajasin University’s main gate, while the other was mounted after the hilly part of the community.

As of now, truck drivers who usually cause the accidents have started plying the long-deserted Ifira-Idoani road which is the only alternative route to access the town and communities around the town. Before the barricades were erected, hundreds of lives of both indigenes and non-indigenes, most especially students, had either been lost or maimed due to accidents occasioned by articulated trucks plying the community; a sad development that painted the community black in the eyes of the media.

However, one of the many accidents which drew much emotion, agonized souls, and rained everlasting anguish on families of accident victims was the one that happened on January 23, 2021, that not only killed three siblings on the spot but also a former Students’ Union President of (AAUA), Samuel Adesomoju, popularly known as ‘Sampraise’, and two others; while 18 others sustained various degree of injuries. Unfortunately, the mother of the three siblings died shortly after receiving the devastating news of her children’s death – two of whom were finally students of AAUA.

The accident, which was caused by a truck laden with cement, triggered vicious protests by angry students who took to the highway in their numbers to protest the death of their colleagues. They blocked the one entry and exit way in Akungba. Miffed by the calamities of nature, the irked students turned back a high-powered delegation sent by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu which encompassed the Chief of Staff, Mr. Olugbenga Ale, some commissioners, and other top government dignitaries.

It was believed that the delegation was sent to sympathize with the entire community. Also, the erstwhile Police Commissioner, Mr Bolaji Salami, who also visited the scene, was compelled to alight from his official vehicle and trek to the accident scene despite the heavy presence of Policemen which formed his retinue. The Management of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba (AAUA) immediately ordered the closure of the school as a way of starving-off anarchy. Before the closure, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Olugbenga Ige, the Registrar, Mr Ope Akinfemiwa and the Commissioner, Otunba Gboyega Adefarati had visited the campus to assess the level of damage. Prof Ige, who arrived at the scene, expressed displeasure at the incident. He commiserated with the families of victims, described the articulated accident as a tragedy on the part of the host community; the management of the university and Nigerian students at large. He expressed unhappiness while noting that some students were affected in the tragic incident, adding that colleagues of the deceased had been placated not to take laws into their hands.

“Sadly, it is a tragedy to the community and all Nigerian students. It is painful some of our students were involved and sadly they lost their lives for coming to school to learn and to get themselves educated. The last one that happened, we had to constitute a committee whose recommendations we have implemented.

The committee recommended that roadside trading should be banned and the community market should be relocated and it was complied with.” Before the accident that claimed the lives of three siblings and a student union leader, another student identified as Ojo Afolabi Daniel was killed while riding a commercial motorcyclist, popularly called Okada. The deceased, who was sponsoring himself from the proceeds made from his Okada business, was killed while riding along the Owo-Ikare Expressway. Irked by this development, the students went on rampage over the death of one of them who was a 200-level student of Economic Education.

It was learnt that the deceased died in the school’s ambulance on the way to the Federal Medical Centre, where he was being rushed to. The death of the student was said to have ignited the protest as the students blamed the school’s authority for not providing adequate facilities in the ambulance. One of the protesters alleged: “The school has an ambulance without oxygen, if there was oxygen; our colleague would not have died before getting to Owo, which is a less than 30-minute journey from Akungba.”

During the protest, the angry students barricaded the Ikare-Owo Expressway, preventing vehicular movement on the highway, thereby causing traffic gridlock that lasted for several hours while bonfires were also set at many places on the expressway. Social and economic activities were also said to be affected as all the shops in the affected areas were under lock and key.

Aside from these accidents, there were accidents that claimed the lives of traders who were engaging in commercial activities around the university gate. This development prompted the school’s authorities to order the closure of the main gate and diverted to the inner road leading to the town.

Despite this effort, accidents continued leading to more deaths and sorrow. As a temporary measure, the community unilaterally mounted their own barricade at the hilly part of the accidentprone road as checks revealed that trucks descending the slope of the tiny road repeatedly suffered brake failures – the sole reason for the spate of fatal accidents.

The barricade, which was mounted to checkmate such mishaps, was greeted with acerbic comments laced with huge criticism by neighbouring communities such as Ikare-Akoko, Ogbagi, Ugbe, and others who claimed to have been denied access road to needed commodities being ferried only by trucks, some of which include but not limited to petrol, groceries among other indispensable items.

Perceived to be on compassionate grounds, the Akungba community through a unanimous decision made in tandem with stakeholders, decided to relax the measure by allowing passage of trucks again but only at dusk. Doing more harm than good, the decision was truly borne out of sheer sympathy for others, returning the community to the old era of fatality as trucks kept on crushing to death, unsuspecting residents. The last, which broke the fragile peace of the academic environment, was the illfated truck that rammed over an alumnus of AAUA simply identified as Michael on February 5, 2022.

As usual, the students protested a development that caused the institution to postpone its then ongoing examinations. Reacting through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, Governor Akeredolu, while commiserating with the people of Akungba Akoko as well as the family of the victim, expressed disappointment over people’s penchant for money over lives.

The governor said: “It is disheartening that some people have turned the barricades mounted by the government to prevent these heavy trucks from plying the road, into a money-making venture. If people truly value lives and understand that whatever money you made at the expense of people’s lives is blood money. This particular incident was highly avoidable. “On several occasions, I have visited Akungba Akoko on the heels of inces-sant accidents. As part of our temporary solution to the situation, a barricade was mounted.

It was expected that no heavyduty vehicle would ply that road again. However, we have received reports that some residents of the town open this barricade for trucks to pass for a token.” The governor, therefore, warned all community leaders, youth leaders or representatives, and other residents of the town to immediately desist from the unwholesome act of flaunting the governor’s directive by opening this barricade for articulated trucks. Governor Akeredolu said his government will henceforth deploy armed security personnel to man the barricades and deal decisively with anyone found opening them for articulated trucks.

He assured that construction of the bad portion of the road will commence in no time as the design for the road is ready. Governor Akeredolu, however, expressed concern over the needless death of the residents, especially students whose dreams and aspirations have been cut short in their prime. Meanwhile, residents of Akungba hailed Governor Akeredolu for living up to the people’s elongated call for a permanent barricade as the only panacea to troubled ancient communities. One of them, Barr. Ojo Alaba Peter said Akeredolu had shown great concern to the avoidable killings, adding that he took a bold step to nip the continuous incidents in the bud. He added that the governor should expedite actions on the dualization of the road as captured in the 2022 budget.

“Meanwhile, as a temporary measure, management has directed that the main gate should be closed with immediate effect. Staff and students are therefore requested to make use of the sports centre gate, guest house gate, eastern gate and the two small gates (the one leading to the Works & Services Department and the one leading to the Students’ Union Building).

This development came as concerned indigenes of the town, led by the Alale Akungba, Oba Isaac Sunday Adeyeye Ajimo proffered their solution to the problem, which is the construction of a 20-kilometre bypass through the plain land between Akungba and Epinmi, to divert heavy trucks traffic from Ikare and Oka hills while commuting from Abuja to Lagos. The youths of the town also urged the state and federal governments to intervene immediately to avert communal protest.

