Akungba-Akoko agog as New Yam Festival, Akun Day unite indigenes, friends

For the sons and daughters of Akungba-Akoko, in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, the ‘Akun Day’ festival held annually in the last Saturday of July was always being looked forward to, as it reunites and reminds them of their ancestral heritage.

This year’s Akun Day festival was not an exception as indigenes of the town from all walks of life converged on the Holy Trinity Play Ground in the university community, alongside their kinsmen resident in the town to commemorate the day which also incorporated the celebration of the cultural New Yam Festival.

With friends of the community from within and outside the country also on ground to witness the unique celebration of the town’s cultural heritage, the event was decked with colourful traditional presentations from various age-grades of the community.

During the event, the residents rolled out the drums, sang and danced in appreciation of soil fertility, bountiful harvest, unity and security in the community.

The celebration saw the monarch of the town, the Alale of Akungba Land, Oba Sunday Adeyeye, his wife and the High Chiefs from the seven quarters (Igbelu, Ibaka, Akunmi, Okele, Akua, Okusa and Ikale quarters) of the town dressed in traditional attires as well as other monarchs who had come to felicitate with the town in a colourful procession from the Alale’s palace to the heart of the town.

Also, 14 indigent students, who were picked from the seven quarters of the community studying in various institutions across the country, were awarded bursaries worth N50,000 each during the festival which had the theme “Consolidation on Unity and Development.”

Similarly, elderly women in the community were empowered with cash gifts as part of activities to celebrate the festival. Speaking on the essence and importance of the Akun Day, Oba Adeyeye stated that the festival was designed to celebrate togetherness and as well to foster peace, progress and equitable development in the town.

According to Oba Adeyeye, the festival was a reminder of the legacy bequeathed on them by their forefathers. “It is a veritable forum to commemorate and celebrate our common chord of oneness and enduring philosophy of fraternity.

“As I stand before you here today, I am overwhelmed with joy on one side, but concerned on the other in respect of the slow pace of some of our elite towards embracing unity and peaceful relationship building as essential ingredients for community development.

“Like I said before, no society is devoid of disagreement or conflicts. No community is immune to conflicts, how we resolve ours makes all the difference.

“Meanwhile, this year’s Akun Day Festival is thematically apt and on point: “Consolidation for Unity and Development”. Nothing could be more appropriate.

We need to consolidate on the foundation laid by our great forefathers, to enable us to expand the frontiers of the legacy to pass on to the next generation of Akungba people. “We shall continue to rub minds to effect realistic developmental architecture for our kingdom.

May the collective efforts of all progressive stakeholders lead our university community onto greater heights of unity and development? Together, like ants, we can build enviable monuments and achieve enduring development.”

The monarch, however, appealed to the state government to come to the assistance of the town in terms of infrastructural development, stressing that being a university town, Akungba is buzzing with socio-economic activities which still deserve government support.

“Living in a university community, one knows that the menace of urbanization is real and scary. Social insecurity stares our people in the eyes.

We have had sorrowful moments of fatal road accidents due to narrow highway; cultists’ activities, flooding, environmental pollution, inadequate medical facilities and scarcity of potable Water and other amenities.

“We, therefore, implore the state government, under the leadership of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), to help increase support for the upgrading of Akungba from a rural to plural pedestal.

We need improved road networks (dual carriageway); a referral hospital to take care of medical emergencies in the fast growing varsity community; provision of dump trucks (waste disposal vehicles) to evacuate waste and maintain hygienic environment and public health sanitation, plus a befitting Multi-Purpose City Hall.

“We are also desirous of having a localized Neighbourhood Security Network to complement the police and other established security outfits. We are grateful for previous interventions by the state government, like the yet to be completed dredging of water channels in Akungba.

“At this juncture, I praise the Governor of our sunshine state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who has been ensuring that peace reigns supreme in Ondo State and Akungba in particular. But like Oliver Twist, we humbly ask for more amenities for Akungba as a fast growing city.

We want better electricity, portable drinking water, paved street roads, and a modern public health centre, employment for our women and capacity building for our business class and more seedlings for our teeming farmers.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman and Chief Fundraiser of the occasion, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rear Admiral Samuel Ilesanmi Alade (rtd), assured the community of adequate support for rapid growth.

Chief Alade, who commended an exgovernor of the state, late Chief Adebayo Adefarati over his unalloyed benevolence showed to the community, urged wellmeaning Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of altruism and toe the line of communal service that will be instrumental to the development of the country.

He said: “From time immemorial, the annual Akungba Day Festival has been a great event with sundry activities.

“On my own part, I will continue to support this obvious spirit of togetherness because if there had been no peace, the ambience would have not been conducive to receive in audience, eminent personalities from different walks of life “I commend the assiduous efforts of our father, the Alale of Akungba land, Oba.

Sunday Isaac Adeyeye, Ajimo III, for using his royal wisdom to pilot the affairs of Akungba,” Alade concluded. In his goodwill message, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), who was the Chairman on the occasion, stated that with subsequent rebranding of the festival, the community will become a viable cultural platform for the preservation and marketing of Nigerian Cultural Heritage as well as a forum for unifying the people of the community, state and the nation at large.

“It is with great pleasure that we note the continued sustenance and growth of this festival over the past years. Indeed the Akungba Akoko community has done Nigeria proud by harnessing this cultural platform as a viable tool for the development of the local community, the local government area, Ondo State and the nation at large; as well as an avenue for preserving, showcasing and marketing of our rich cultural heritage.

“As I have continued to reiterate, festivals remain one of the key contributory factors to income generation, job creation, economic growth as well as gender and youth empowerment.

