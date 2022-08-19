Arts & Entertainments

Akunna electrifies fans at listening party for debut album

From her stellar performance at the Nigerian Idol Season Six, Okechukwu Akunna has broken new ground in her music career as she lights up the world with the first music album launched on August 10, 2022. This puts Akunna on the shortlist of many stars that have emerged from the Nigerian Idol show. The corporate and entertainment lawyer turned superstar singer has attracted many opportunities since her appearance on one of Nigeria’s top-rated musical reality shows. Since her emergence as the 2nd runner-up, Akunna has moved on to opening an entertainment law firm, which helps her combine her passion and career.

She has alsobecomeaneventshostand has released her first musical body of work on a date that coincided with her birthday anniversary. “I feel so great and happy. This has been a long-time dream of mine and to see it finally coming through, wow! Hosting a listening party is the dream of all artists and to have finally done it, with the backing of WAW, I am so elated,” Akunna said at the listening party. One of the sponsors of the Nigerian Idol Season Six, Henkel Nigeria through its flagship brand WAW detergent, said it has been committed to fostering creativity amongst the youths in Nigeria.

“WAW is a premium multiuse laundry product that offers Nigerians the highest performance care for colours and fabrics. Henkel aims to develop the youths, as well as make a positive and lasting impact on the lives of future talents andcommunitiesinNigeria. This is a country where 70 per cent of the population is below30yearsold,” the company stated.

 

