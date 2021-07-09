Akunna evicted as Kingdom, Francis vie to become Nigerian Idol

Last show was as special as it was emotional for fans and viewers of the Nigerian Idol Season 6 show. The show kicked off with a lively performance of Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” by the top 8 contestants – Beyonce, Comfort, Clinton, Daniel, Dotun, Emmanuel, Faith Jason and Faith Mac.

The top eight contestants, who were eliminated at different stages in the competition, displayed great chemistry as they performed to the delight of viewers and the judges who gave them a standing ovation. And then it was time for the business of the day.

The viewing public clearly put in the work this past week with over 11 million votes recorded. The first person confirmed as part of the top two position was Kingdom, who struggled to contain his emotions. The fans had also chosen to save Francis Atela, who heaved a huge sigh of relief. It was, sadly, the end of the road for Akunna, the 23-year-old entertainment lawyer who was the last girl standing in the competition. Akunna was described by the popular music producer Cobhams Asuquo as “a powerful singer”. Kingdom praised her work ethics and performance ability, while DJ Sose noted that she had awesome stage presence.

