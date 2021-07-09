Arts & Entertainments

Akunna evicted as Kingdom, Francis vie to become Nigerian Idol

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Last show was as special as it was emotional for fans and viewers of the Nigerian Idol Season 6 show. The show kicked off with a lively performance of Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” by the top 8 contestants – Beyonce, Comfort, Clinton, Daniel, Dotun, Emmanuel, Faith Jason and Faith Mac.

The top eight contestants, who were eliminated at different stages in the competition, displayed great chemistry as they performed to the delight of viewers and the judges who gave them a standing ovation. And then it was time for the business of the day.

The viewing public clearly put in the work this past week with over 11 million votes recorded. The first person confirmed as part of the top two position was Kingdom, who struggled to contain his emotions. The fans had also chosen to save Francis Atela, who heaved a huge sigh of relief. It was, sadly, the end of the road for Akunna, the 23-year-old entertainment lawyer who was the last girl standing in the competition. Akunna was described by the popular music producer Cobhams Asuquo as “a powerful singer”. Kingdom praised her work ethics and performance ability, while DJ Sose noted that she had awesome stage presence.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

If God exists, He should appear and fix things – DJ Switch

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Switch, has taken to social media to assert that if God exists, then He should appear and fix things. The popular DJ aired her thoughts on Thursday via her verified page on popular photo and video sharing app, Instagram. According to her, the world is experiencing a lot that need […]
Arts & Entertainments

Dorathy’s look alike drops jaw-dropping picture

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Facebook user, Blessing Imoh Nsek, has left the internet in shock after sharing a look-alike photo of the popular reality star, Dorathy Bachor. In a challenge gathering momentum on Facebook, Blessing shared a photo of herself looking just like Dorathy’s twin sister. Sharing the photo, the busty celebrity look-alike wrote: “Celebrity look alike challenge.,.. […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Omo Ghetto’ rakes in N124m in opening week

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’s ‘Omo Ghetto The Saga’ has closed Nollywood’s 2020 year with a major bang. According to a report by Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria, the star-studded feature film which premiered on Christmas day, raked in a cumulative revenue of N124,178,450 million. The ginormous figures places the film on Nollywood’s historical position […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica