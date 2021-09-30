Akunyili’s killers’ll face judgement of men and God, says Buhari

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that the killers of Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband to the late former Minister of Information, Dora Akunyili, would face judgement from both men and God. The President said this yesterday in a condolence statement to the family and friends of the deceased released by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. The President, who expressed deep sadness at Akunyili’s gruesome killing by unknown gunmen on Tuesday, shared in the pains of the offspring, families and friends whose lives, he noted, would never remain the same after the inhuman and reprehensible act that happened in Onitsha, Anambra State.

He recalled fond memories of working with the late Dora Akunyili at the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), adding that Nigerians would never forget the amazon, who distinguished herself as a courageous, dependable and patriotic citizen. While enjoining security agencies and leaders of thought to work harder to bring an end to the violence being unleashed on innocent Nigerians, the President assured the grieving families who lost their loved ones in the incident that the perpetrators of the heinous act would face both the judgement of men and that of God.

