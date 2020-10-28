Akure Airport reopens after Akeredolu’s intervention.

Following the temporary closure of the Akure Airport after a suspicious crater was discovered on its runway, flight schedules will commence on Thursday at the domestic airport.

The busy airport, which serves Ondo State and other neighbouring states, was shut three days ago following the discovery of huge hole on the airport’s runway during routine checks by officials.

According to a source at the Airport, the swift response of the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) was helpful in bringing the busy airport back to business.

“But for the prompt intervention of the governor, it would have taken some time to be back on stream; we thank God we are fully back after three days of hitches.

“Hopefully from Thursday, we will commence operations to our destinations. All intending passengers are even being contacted to follow up on this development,” he said.

When contacted, the Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo confirmed that the state government had to intervene in the interest of the people and businesses.

