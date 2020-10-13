Akure, Ifedore votes shocking –Akeredolu

Re-elected Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed disbelief on how electorate in three local government areas of the state voted against him at the just concluded governorship election in the state.

According to the governor, who said that he was disappointed with the outcome of the votes in the three local governments of Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore stated that his administration had exceedingly performed in the council areas which were within the Central Senatorial District. Akeredolu disclosed this during a live interview on Channels Television monitored by New Telegraph in Akure, Ondo State capital.

While emphasizing that he had thought that he would win across the 18 council areas of the state, the governor who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the poll, however, stated that all that happened during the election were all in the past.

Akeredolu won the entire six local governments of Ondo North Senatorial District as well as all the six local governments of the Southern Senatorial District while he was able to secure only three council areas in Ondo Central where his rival, Eyitayo Jegede of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won the remaining three local governments.

Akeredolu said: “When it comes to the issue of winning 15 local governments, it’s just a slight improvement of what I did the last time. The last time I won 14. Talking seriously, I thought I was going to win the 18 local governments. “I’m shocked at what happened in Akure because I take Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore as one Akure. So, I’m shocked at the development there.

“But I’ll put that behind me. I’ll move forward. I thought I would win in Akure because I worked in those three local governments where people turned against us. But it’s alright by me. We’ll forget it.”

Speaking on frosty relationship between him and his estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi, the governor said that the situation had taught him more lessons politically. While describing Ajayi as a snake who tried to stab him at the back, Akeredolu added that his running mate who was elected with him, Lucky Ayedatiwa would not toe Ajayi’s path.

He said: “The event that commenced this process, like the deputy governor who decided to jump ship. I was shocked too, although I got to know it’s going to happen when I saw his movements. I said okay, this man has made up his mind to go. “I think God answered my prayer, I was praying for him to go and I think he has to go anyway because you cannot have people who will be there and want to stab you at the back and you want to keep them in the house, no.

“You cannot have a snake under your roof and think you can sleep well. So, it was good we asked the snake to go, so we had to sleep properly. “So, that’s taught me a lesson in politics. But it’s not a new thing. It has happened over and over, right here in South West, even in the North, everywhere.

Like this: Like Loading...