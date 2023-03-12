News

Akure monarch congratulates Tinubu, others on electoral victory

A traditional ruler in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, the Olujigba of Ijigba, Oba Luyi Rotimi yesterday congratulated the indigenes of the town who emerged victorious in the just concluded National Assembly elections.

The Akure indigenes that emerged victorious included Mr. Adeniyi Adegbonmire who won the senatorial election for Ondo Central and Prince Abiodun Adesida who won the Akure North/South Housof Representatives election. The monarch in his congratulatory message signed by his Media Assistant, Mr. Uwatayo Adu also congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his victory at the presidential election held on February 25. The traditional ruler also sued for peace in the forthcoming Governorship and House of Assembly elections fixed for March 18 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his message, the Monarch of Ijigba praised Tinubu for his outstanding victory in the presidential election saying the victory speaks much about his knowledge, and ability to positively turn the battered socio-economic and political situation of the country around for the common good of all. He said: “Without doubt, Adehbonmire and Adesida are intellectually solid to work with the president to move the country forward in the right direction. “I encourage the electorates to come out in a peaceful and orderly manner while voting for credibility and transformation in the forthcoming House of Assembly and Gubernatorial elections.”

