Akwa Ibom 2021 budget: Continuing the trajectory of devt

When Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State stood in the hallowed chamber of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly on October 20, 2020, to present the 2021 budget estimate of the state to the legislators, his face flush with palpable passion, the governor’s critics envisaged a rehearsed presentations of the average Nigerian politician.

But just a few minutes into the presentation, even the most acrid of critics would agree to the love with which he spoke and the sincerity that ran through the speech: the commitment to get Akwa State on the path of growth and multifaceted development — the commitment which has been his administration’s mantra since inception in May 2015.

That same commitment which the residents of the state would attest to, has made the state witness its best five years in its over three decades history. 2020: an extraordinary year 2020 was a year of many things: the good, bad and the very ugly.

It reckons as the year that claimed millions of lives, sunk many into poverty, depression and isolation. The year many economies of the world, including Nigeria’s, relapsed into recession, leading to loss of jobs.

But what sets great leaders apart from politicians is the ability to make the best of any given situation for the betterment of the larger chunk of the population. With the 2020 budget of the state, Governor Emmanuel showed he belonged to the class of great leaders. With the state government’s commitment to sending the budget to the legislators early, a N597.735 billion budget was approved and signed with projections hinged on the fiscal and market conditions before the devastating consequences of the novel coronavirus came on stream.

Sadly, the pandemic’s dire consequences forced the state to review the budget southward to N366.000 billion. Regardless, the Emmanuel led administration made the best of the situation and achieved some strategic feats in the budgets implementation.

Of particular interest to development enthusiasts is the attention given to the capital expenditure (N188.942 billion) as against recurrent expenditure and consolidated revenue fund charges’ N104.224 billion and N72.834 billion, respectively. As of September, 2020, the actual recurrent revenue collected was N146.699 billion representing 96.1% of the prorated approved provision within the same period. Another sum of N42.719 billion was realized from other capital receipts, excluding recurrent surplus representing 35.1%. A breakdown of recurrent revenue shows that N21.612 billion was realized from internal sources.

This represents 94.3%. N27.121billion from statutory allocations, or 109.6%. N11.286 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT) representing 100.3%. N12.728 billion from excess crude, exchange gain, augmentation/others representing 113.1% and N73.953 billion from derivation, representing 89.6% of the prorated approved provision within the same period.

A total of N83.382 billion was spent on recurrent services which include personnel costs, N33.522 representing 81.3%. Overhead costs N14.109 billion, representing 38.2%. Consolidated revenue fund charges N35.751 billion, representing 65.4% of the prorated provision.

All these were as of the end of September. Akwa Ibom is the largest oil producing state in Nigeria. What this means is: the nosedive of crude oil prices at the international market as a result of the oil war between Saudi Arabia and Russia on one hand, and the consequences of COVID-19 on the other hand means the state would be hit really hard.

But strategic indicators remained really bright and high in the state as the state government took up the challenge. All the sectors of the state witnessed massive development. The health sector is such that intricately holds the fabrics of the society together — a healthy population gives rise to an economically prosperous society, remember?

The governor knew this and invested heavily in the sector through the budget despite the COVID-19 induced paucity of funds. Because of the administration’s proactive stance and the huge investments in providing solid infrastructures such as PCR laboratories, the Infectious Diseases and Isolation Centre in Ituk Mbang, the training given to medical professionals, the state has recorded one of the lowest rates of infection and deaths in the nation.

Hospitals across the 10 federal constituencies have been reconstructed, remodelled and equipped with world class amenities. The aviation sector which is one of the worst hit sectors by the pandemic also got a big boost in the state with the addition of two aircrafts to the fleet of Ibom Air.

The state continued to expand infrastructures through the dualisation of more economically viable roads. The agric sector is seen as the ‘next gold mine’ and the Emmanuel led administration knows just right.

The state is currently producing enough food to feed its people and this strategic approach came in handy during the lockdown when the state was able to go into its food reserves and brought out staple food items produced within the state to give to people as palliatives. Through many agro initiatives of the state government, thousands of youths have been taken out of the streets.

The industrialisation agenda of the state government led the way with more than 18 functional industries on stream already. Education is the bedrock of the development of any society and Governor Emmanuel clearly understands this; no wonder he remained committed to preparing the future generation to face the technologically driven world of the 21 Century economy through the provision of generous grants as well as the payment of the WAEC fees, the remodelling and equipping of blocks of classroom and holding teachers accountable for the success or otherwise of their students.

All these happened when the world witnessed an unprecedented global health crisis; a period when most states in the country ran helter skelter and encountered stunted growth. But governor Emmanuel steered the state away from the Bermuda Triangle.

So, do you now see why the passion of the governor while presenting the 2021 budget in October was very palpable? 2021 budget of economic reconstruction The 2021 budget is tagged the ‘Budget of Economic Reconstruction’, a clear continuation of last year’s ‘Budget of Industrialization for Poverty Alleviation II’.

The N435.652 billion budget aims to continue the process of industrialisation and poverty alleviation fully aware of the new reality that COVID-19 pandemic has presented to the world. In fact, the governor’s words while presenting the budget the legislators sums up the policy thrust of the administration: “It is our earnest belief that at the end of the budget year, the state will have moved very close to actualizing the dreams and aspirations of this administration, which is to transform this state from a ‘civil service’ state to an industrialized one” Consolidating on the gains of the previous year, while charting a new cause amidst the economic upheavals necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, is pivotal in the budget.

While the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state has grown tremendously since the present administration came to power, Governor Emmanuel is surely not resting on his oars. So, the IGR of the state is a target for growth.

Since may 2015, the infrastructural space in Akwa Ibom State has witnessed an unprecedented turnaround for good. From roads which were abandoned for years but now fixed, economically viable dualised roads which have been constructed throughout the three senatorial districts of the state to the air and sea infrastructure which have received uncommon attention from the government in huge investments, the administration has proven that it understands the primary place of infrastructure in its drive to massively industrialise Akwa Ibom. It’s so glaring that Ibom Air today is the pride of the nation.

The Ibom Deep Seaport project is progressing and all hands are on deck to realize it in the life of the Emmanuel administration. These strides and many more unmentioned are what the 2021 budget hopes to consolidate and open new trajectories of development. The governor as a seasoned administrator and a thoroughbred investment banker, who understands the volatility of the international crude oil market, predicated the budget on an oil benchmark of $40 per barrel at a production rate of 1.86 million barrels per day, with an estimated exchange rate of N379/$, in line with the national budget benchmark projections.

As in 2020, the Emmanuel government gave a huge preference to capital development with over 50 per cent of the 2021 budget allocated to it — N226.964 billion — while recurrent expenditure got N158.403 billion and consolidated revenue fund charge, N50.285 billion.

The revenue projections are quite ambitious but pretty realistic: N36.295 billion is projected to come from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), statutory allocation N36.000 billion, derivation fund N140.000 billion, excess crude, exchange gain, augmentation and others N25.000 billion, retained revenue from parastatals N 1.708 billion and Value Added Tax (VAT) N16.000billion.

The total capital receipts and expenditure for the year 2021 is estimated at N226.964 billion. A total projected capital receipts shows that N46.315 billion will be transferred from the consolidated revenue fund.

The balance of N 180.649 billion is to be realized as follows: Opening balance from 2020 account N27.000 billion; internal bank loan N40.044 billion; grants N34.000 billion; ecological fund N 2.000 billion. On the other hand, reimbursement from the Federal Government on road and other infrastructure would bring in N15 billion; investment income would be N0.500 billion and other exceptional income would be pegged at N61.105 billion. Stabilization account would be N1.000 billion.

Sectorally, the administrative sector would get N100.018 billion, the economic sector would get N267.557 billion, law and justice N9.419 billion, regional would get N1.235 billion while the social sector would get N57.423 billion. This sectoral analysis clearly unveils the main thrust of the Emmanuel administration and what it aims to achieve in 2021 with the economic sector as the driver.

The projects and programmes under the economic sector such as: education, healthcare, aviation development, infrastructure, industrialization, small and medium scale enterprises, human capacity development, power and of course, rural and riverine development are the pillars of the Completion Agenda of the administration The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly in its wisdom jacked up the presented budget by N20.5 billion, taking the budget to a new total of N456.2 billion.

The lawmakers added N6.1 billion to the proposed N158.4 billion in the recurrent and 14.4 billion to the proposed 226.9 billion in the capital estimates presented by the governor. While signing the budget into law on December 8, 2020, the governor reiterated his commitment to the development of the state which has been the guiding principle of the administration. “I want to use this opportunity to reassure you that as long as this administration is concerned, all our projects will be completed”.

*Edet wrote in from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

