News

Akwa Ibom APC Disclaims Umana’s Suspension

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)
  • says signatories to letter are unknown attention seekers

The Akwa Ibom state chapter of All Progressives Congress has disclaimed a purported suspension of Mr. Umana Okon Umana, Minister for Niger Delta Affairs from the party.

A release signed by the state chairman of the party, Hon. Stephen Ntukekpo and made available to the public confirmed that the Minister was never suspended by any leadership level of the party.

Describing the circulated letter of suspension issued against the minister as fake, the Chairman in his release noted that the signatories to the letter were unknown.

“My attention has been drawn to a fake letter purportedly written by unknown persons and circulating on the social media space about the suspension of the Honourable Minister if Niger Delta Affairs in the person of Obong Umana Okon Umana.

“Ordinarily, I would not have wasted time responding to this unholy lie peddled by some elements who seek to attract attention, but not for the fact that the Honourable Minister is a true party man and a great supporter of a unified party in the state.

I hereby state with unequivocal authority that the Honourable Minister was never and has never been suspended in his ward, chapter or the state”, the release read partly.

While describing the information contained in the earlier circulated letter as a misleading lie and urging members of the public to disregard same, Ntukekpo further urged members of his his led party to remained focused on the party campaigns.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fashola: FG’ll complete key projects before Buhari’s 2023 exit

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, 2nd Niger Bridge listed   The Federal Government yesterday said some notable key projects, such as the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway and the 2nd Niger Bridge would be delivered before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2023.   The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, in a statement made available […]
News Top Stories

Adamawa: Federal High Court declares APC has no governorship candidate

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

The Federal High Court sitting in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, Friday declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no governorship candidate in Adamawa State. The court with it ruling nullified the primary election of the APC conducted on May 225. One of the governorship aspirants and the former Chairman of the EFCC, Mallam […]
News

We promoted 55, 270 police officers in one year –Minister

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, yesterday said about 55, 270 police officers have been promoted to different ranks in the past one year. Dingyadi disclosed this in Abuja, at a press briefing to mark the one year anniversary of the ministry. The minister said that the promotion of police officers to various ranks […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica