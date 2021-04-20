News

Akwa Ibom: APC forum backs Akpabio as ‘natural leader’

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

A forum on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) known as APC Advocates has declared that former governor of Akwa Ibom State and the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio is the ‘natural leader’ of the party in the state being a serving cabinet member.

 

The group, however, called on APC’s National Caretaker Committee led by the Yobe State governor to call those sponsoring mischief against the Minister to order, adding that “the political sagacity of the former twoterm governor cannot be compared to any other person in the state.”

 

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja by the National Coordinator of the APC Advocates Forum, Mr. Johnson Essien, the forum threatened to expose those behind the crisis rocking the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the party.

 

The group described as an ‘unwise decision’ for some chieftains of the party to contest the natural leadership God has bestowed on the Minister of the Niger Delta.

 

He said: “The recent development in Akwa Ibom APC by a segment of the party denying Chief Godswill Akpabio as the leader in the state is unwise despite the natural role nature has bestowed on him as a former governor and a serving cabinet member from the state.

 

“We therefore call on Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC National Caretaker Committee to look inward and call to order the enemy within the system causing bad blood in Akwa Ibom APC.” The forum described APC as a body without engine in Akwa Ibom State until Godswill Akpabio joined the fold in 2018.

 

Speaking on the person of the Minister, the forum said: “During his eight years as Governor of Akwa Ibom, the Minister changed the face of the state and touched lives like never before, earning himself the sobriquet ‘Uncommon Transformer.’

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

