Akwa Ibom Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has passed the bill on the prohibition of open grazing in the state. The bill was passed af-ter it was read the third time on the floor of the House during yesterday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Aniekan Bassey. Chairman, House Committee on Agriculture, and member representing Ikono State Constituency Asuquo Udo read and presented the report of Joint House Committee on Agriculture & Natural Resources, Land and Housing to the House.

The lawmakers unanimously adopted the recommendations of the Joint House committee. Leader of the House and member representing Oruk Anam state constituency, Sir Udo Kieran Akpan, had moved a motion for the Anti-open Grazing Bill to be read and passed. Consequently, the Speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Mrs. Mandu Umoren, to transmit same to the governor for his assent. Also, the 2021 supplementary Appropriation Bill of N136.5billion forwarded to the House by Governor Udom Emmanuel for consideration and speedy approval scaled second reading on the floor of the House.

