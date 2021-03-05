News

Akwa Ibom chides public school teachers over attitude to work

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Following recent poor and nonchalant attitude to work, the Executive Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Secondary Education Board (SSEB), Dr. Ekaette Ebong Okon has chided public school teachers in the state to sit up and take their jobs seriously.

She has, therefore advised the teachers to take their work above personal interests adding that, henceforth, the Board will no longer condone such a lackadaisical attitude. Ebong Okon expressed her displeasure in a remark she made at Comprehensive High School, Ntak Afaha, Ukanafun Local Government Area when she embarked on an unscheduled inspection visit to the school.

The Board Chairman, represented by the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr. Joseph Eton, said she was shocked to discover that the first term 2020/2021school year results were yet to be released to students several weeks into the second term. While frowning at such an ugly situation, she ordered that the results be released to students within four days.

