Akwa Ibom, firm ink 732MW power plant pact

Success Nwogu African Delta Power Limited and the Akwa Ibom State Government have entered into a co-location and power production agreement to inject additional 366 megawatts into the existing 191 megawatts of the state-owned Ibom Power Plant. With this development, the new deal shows that the aggregate maximum capacity of the gas turbine generator units is capable of producing up to 732Megawatts although Ibom Power will need to apply to the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for license expansion to cover the expanded license. Currently, the company has an on-grid license for 685MW. The Attorney General of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Uko Udom, signed the agreement on behalf of the state government, while the Board Chairman of Ibom Power, Etido Inyang, an engineer and Secretary of the company, Mr Ime Asibong, signed for Ibom Power. Chief Executive Officer of African Delta Power, Jereriah Oluwaseun, and Secretary, African Delta Power, Christabel Nwagum, signed the agreement on behalf of African Delta Power.
Related Articles
Pension assets: Investment in FG securities drops by N4bnand
REMITTANCE Some employers in the private sector have been faithful in the remittance of workers’ contributions to PFAs As pension assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) continues to maintain a steady increase, the Pension Fund Administrators’ cash cow portfolio, Federal Government Securities, experienced a drop between the month of December 2021 and January […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders
India will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, fining anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, a senior government official told Reuters in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into the red-hot asset class. The bill, one of the world’s strictest policies against cryptocurrencies, would criminalise possession, issuance, mining, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AfDB to hold virtual annual meetings
The 2021 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) will take place from June 23 to 25, 2021 in a virtual format, the lender announced yesterday. In a statement posted on its website, the bank said that the theme of the meeting: “Building Resilient Economies in post- COVID-19 Africa,” would provide a platform […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)