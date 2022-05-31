Business

Akwa Ibom, firm ink 732MW power plant pact

Success Nwogu African Delta Power Limited and the Akwa Ibom State Government have entered into a co-location and power production agreement to inject additional 366 megawatts into the existing 191 megawatts of the state-owned Ibom Power Plant. With this development, the new deal shows that the aggregate maximum capacity of the gas turbine generator units is capable of producing up to 732Megawatts although Ibom Power will need to apply to the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for license expansion to cover the expanded license. Currently, the company has an on-grid license for 685MW. The Attorney General of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Uko Udom, signed the agreement on behalf of the state government, while the Board Chairman of Ibom Power, Etido Inyang, an engineer and Secretary of the company, Mr Ime Asibong, signed for Ibom Power. Chief Executive Officer of African Delta Power, Jereriah Oluwaseun, and Secretary, African Delta Power, Christabel Nwagum, signed the agreement on behalf of African Delta Power.

 

