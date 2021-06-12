Akwa Ibom govt to host NATOP on June 26

Akwa Ibom State government has elected to host the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) scheduled to hold between June 26 and 28 in Uyo, the state capital. The theme of the celebration is: “Restarting tourism in Nigeria: A new template.’’ With the former Minister of Tourism, Ghana, Catherine Afeku, as the special guest of honour, the event, which is the fifth in series of its AGM, will also have in attendance Akwa Ibom State governor, Udoh Emmanuel, with a host of other dignitaries from across the country and members of the association as well as different stakeholders.

Speaking on this development, Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Tourism and Culture, Orman Esin, expressed delight over the hosting right, saying that it is an honour to host the event, as it would afford the state the opportunity to expose guests and the tourism media to its tourism and investment offerings, noting that the state has committed huge resources to the development and building of infrastructure that would make the state both tourism and investors’ haven in Nigeria.

‘‘Akwa Ibom is the real deal, we have the options for all types of tourism in Nigeria. We have the biggest hotel property in West Africa, and consistent growth over the years. We knew that bringing Naija7 Wonders group to our state in December last year for the Christmas Village will bring us the attention we needed,’’ he said. Adding that: ‘‘Now we have secured the AGM of the strongest promoters of tourism in Nigeria. We are your partners and will grow tourism together. The governor has a vision of a modern state and has deliberately engineered the development of industries and improved on the existing infrastructure.

Today, IbomAir is celebrated all over the nation as a standard of excellence.” Also speaking on the offerings of the state at the press conference held in Uyo to announce the hosting of the event, the Information and Strategy Commissioner, Comrade Ini Ememobong, noted that: “Cuisine, infrastructure, scenery, people and buildings are the hallmarks of Akwa Ibom State.

‘‘We are a very secure place not by accident but by the determination, focus and will of the state government. The governor is an industrialist and the state will benefit from energising the tourism stakeholders to come and enjoy the synergy of our facilities. Akwa Ibom is your best choice for tourism in Nigeria” To this end, the gathering will beside the conference, host guests to a tour of the state’s tourism and economic offerings as an emerging destination in Nigeria. NATOP President, Hajia Bilkisu Abdul, expressed appreciation to the state government for choosing to host the event. According to her, two other states were in the running for the hosting right, however, NATOP, she said decided on Akwa Ibom because of the high rating it received from tourism practitioners across the country. Coming to Akwa Ibom, she further noted, is home for the association and the tourism sector because the Acting President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkereuwem Onung, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of NATOP and NATOP’s Vice President, Mrs. Ime Udo, are both from Akwa Ibom.

Following the incident of the AGM held in Ile Ife, Osun State in 2019, with the demise of her formal president and BOT member, Hajia Fatima Garbati, the president said the 2021 AGM will mark a new start for the association, which since then has been in the doldrums.

‘‘Today starts the process of renewal for NATOP. Her death knocked our association off track. We mourned for a long time and just when we planned for our 2020 AGM COVID-19 struck. The pandemic has become the worst thing that has happened to tourism in Nigeria. It totally wiped out most of our businesses. Without movement there is no tour operations.

Our members suffered from one lockdown to another,’’ lamented Abdul. She further stated that: ‘‘Akwa Ibom State is secure and has the infrastructure that we need for tourism to thrive. It has one of the best resorts in Nigeria. It has an airline and an airport. Our coming to Akwa Ibom State is not accidental. NATOP uses its AGM to promote domestic destinations.

‘‘As we come to Uyo, our members will obey all the approved COVID-19 Protocols and we hope to enjoy the bounties that Akwa Ibom offers.’’ Other guests present at the press conference include: Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Hotel Board, Mr. Ini Akpabio; NATOP BOT member, Ambassador Ikechi Uko, NATOP’s Akwa Ibom State Coordinator, Mrs. Shalom Asuquo and directors from Akwa Ibom Ministry of Tourism.

