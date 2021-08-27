Akwa Ibom govt urged to monitor gas vendors’ activities

Residents of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital and its environs have called on the State government and relevant agencies to monitor closely the activities of gas vendors. Theyraisedtheirconcerns following the proliferation of cooking gas dispense shops across the streets of Uyo Metropolis and suburbs.

They said the call becomes necessary given the inflammatory nature of gas especially in residential areas. Speaking withourcorrespondent, one Unyime Akpan said, “we are gradually moving away from fossil fuel but my worry is the proliferation of these gas vendors in resident areas. We all know the combustible nature of gas.

We’ve heard of sad occurrences in other places, and that is why the government must exercise strict control over their activities to safeguard lives and property.” Another resident, Bassey Etuk said almost all the streets where people reside have at least two gas vendors operating in the area urging the State government to ensure that the vendors are given frequent safety trainings considering the risk their operations pose.

However the Deputy director of Fire Service, Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Anthony Tom in an interview said the proliferation is as a result of ignorance and lack of proper visibility studieswhenventuringintobusiness He advised operators to ensure strict compliance with safety precautions as laid down by the department to forestall the danger associated with illegal or indiscriminate citing of such shops. Hesaidthedepartmentusesmore of dialogueapproachthanviolencein getting defaulters to see reasons to do right thing. Tom explained that since cooking gas is a common commodity that is used by people within the society, what is needed is strict compliance to safety precautions in citing such shops and not isolating them. He urged those venturing into such businesses, to as a matterof first line priority, visit the Fire Service office for inspection, to determine the volume of hazard within a given environment.

“Some people might think such shops are supposed to be in isolated areas butthat isnot ideal, note that the volume of danger in that particular situation is also very high on case of anyeventuality. Youcanhaveawhole city in flames and no one would be spared. “The best option is; stick to the rules: when you you want to open a gas dispense shop, follow the rules: number one: call in the fire service to inspect the space before you even pay for it, they will know the volume of danger in a given environment.

“ We have discovered in the cause of our regular inspections that there could befood outletwhereopenflame is used and beside is a gas dispense shop. The danger here is applicable to everyone, the owner of the shop is not spared, the customers, even the ones patronizing the food outlet are not excluded.” Tom explained.

Explaining further, the deputy director, who is also the head of operations: Pentagon Integrated Services, consultant of the state Government on revenue mobilization attached to the Fire Service said sealing any gas shopisalwaysconsideredalastresort when all explanations, persuasions, dialogue as well as education has been exhausted, which according to him hardlygets to that as mostpeople default out of ignorance and when the danger is laid bare; they readily redress. He opined that taking such businesses to isolated areas amount to effortsinfutilityasDevelopmentwould eventuallycatchupevenasthereisno law prohibiting anyonefromdeveloping his plot of land to his taste. He noted that gas as business has an inherent challenge in storage, handling and usage which is covered by law put in place by Government to checkmate incessant security risk that emanate from none compliance.

“Such shops must be properly accessed to ensure that it is suitable. There are safety facilities to be put in place. People coming around such business premises too should also be guided. There are certain things that must be put in place in such environment, for instance, there must be fire fighting equipment such as fire extinguisher, there should be no smoking sign, no naked flame is expected around the vicinity. “Wearedoing ourbestascivilians to coation those who violate the rules in this regard, we give them a time frame to relocate, if they ignore the time of grace, we take legal action against them by taking the case to courtandeventuallyclosingtheshop.

He however called on the general public to partner in the safety business by writing petitions where necessary to the fire service department for necessary lawful actions. Recommending fire extinguisher for every business owner and private homes, Tom lamented lack of adequate personnel to handle the huge job involved in fire service business, lack of official vehicles to go on operational outings as well as lack of funds for proper sensitisation on the media space as the challenges they face.

