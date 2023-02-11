News

Akwa Ibom Guber: PDP files appeal against Enyong’s claims

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally disowned the governorship claims by a Federal House of Representatives member, Mr Michael Enyong, insisting that Pastor Umo Eno remains its Gubernatorial Candidate for the governorship elections in Akwa Ibom State. The party’s appeal No. CA/AB/CV/120/2023 filed at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, is challenging the judgement of a lower court in favour of Enyong’s claims. The PDP has also filed a stay of execution notice at the Appeal Court, pending the determination of the substantive appeal filed.

Hearing on the appeal is expected to commence next week. Following the pending appeal by PDP, a Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned hearing on the applications by Eno. Eno in Suit No. FHC/ ABJ/CS/1295/2022 is applying to be joined in the suit as an interested party, and was also praying that the court grants stay of execution in the judgement given two weeks ago as well as set aside the earlier judgement. The pending applications for stay of execution by both the PDP at the Appeal Court and the PDP Governorship Candidate at the lower court, means that Eno remains the candidate of the party.

 

Our Reporters

