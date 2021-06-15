Akwa Ibom: Herders attack two brothers, kill one

Ikot Atasung in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has been thrown into mourning as herdsmen invaded the area, attacked two brothers,l. The invaders killed one of the brothers while the other, said to be in critical condition, was rushed to the hospital.

The incident, according to witnesses, occurred around Community Secondary Commercial School, Ikot Atasung/Ikot Obong Otoro, off Umuahia Road in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area.

The herdsmen attacked the two brothers as a result of a warning issued to them by the duo not to graze in the area as they had destroyed the farmers’ crops. Angered by the warning, the herders attacked the two brothers with machetes.

The Ikot Ekpene Local Government Chairman, Mr. Unyime Etim, admitted that the herdsmen invaded the community.

He said: “The victims were hunters who usually set their traps in the bush and on getting to check their trap about 3am, they met with the herdsmen who invaded their farms with cows.

“I learnt that while they persuaded the herders to leave, the herders cut one of them by the armpit and the back, and he died on the spot.

Like this: Like Loading...