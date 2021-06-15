Metro & Crime

Akwa Ibom: Herders attack two brothers, kill one

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo Comment(0)

Ikot Atasung in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has been thrown into mourning as herdsmen invaded the area, attacked two brothers,l.  The invaders killed one of the brothers while the other, said to be in critical condition, was rushed to the hospital.

 

The incident, according to witnesses, occurred around Community Secondary Commercial School, Ikot Atasung/Ikot Obong Otoro, off Umuahia Road in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area.

 

The herdsmen attacked the two brothers as a result of a warning issued to them by the duo not to graze in the area as they had destroyed the farmers’ crops. Angered by the warning, the herders attacked the two brothers with machetes.

 

The Ikot Ekpene Local Government Chairman, Mr. Unyime Etim, admitted that the herdsmen invaded the community.

 

He said: “The victims were hunters who usually set their traps in the bush and on getting to check their trap about 3am, they met with the herdsmen who invaded their farms with cows.

 

“I learnt that while they persuaded the herders to leave, the herders cut one of them by the armpit and the back, and he died on the spot.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Minimum wage: Industrial Court stops Kwara labour strike

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The National Industrial Court in Akure, the capital city of Ondo State, on Monday granted an exparte order restraining the labour unions in Kwara State from proceeding on an industrial strike over disagreements on the signing and implementation of the minimum wage. Granted by Justice D.K. Damulak of the Akure Division of the Industrial Court, […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo robbery: Three more gang members arrested – Police

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Three more members of the gang that robbed a First Bank branch in Okeho, in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State have been arrested, the Police announced on Tuesday. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed that the three were arrested with the cooperation of local hunters, vigilante […]
Metro & Crime

Seminarian’s murderer, Kachalla, killed in shootout with rival gang

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

  Kaduna State government yesterday said a notorious bandit, Nasiru Kachalla, and several of his lieutenants were killed as bandits battled one another over rustled cattle in Kaduna forest.   The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement that security agencies had confirmed to the government Kachalla’s killing. Aruwan […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica