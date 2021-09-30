Health

‘Akwa Ibom Jubilee Syringe produces 1.7m syringes daily’

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

The Managing Director of Jubilee Syringe, a medical device manufacturing company in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Akin Oyediran has disclosed that the company produces a minimum of 1.7 million syringes on a daily basis. Oyediran who made the disclosure in his office at Awa, Onna Local Government Areas where the factory is located further disclosed that the demand for the product which has become a brand name in Nigeria is far more than the production capacity. “We turn out a minimum of 1.7 million syringes on a daily basis, and we sell 2.5 million daily we have been producing for the past two years.

The reason for the overwhelming demand is the quality of our product and the vibrant sales and marketing team which is made up of mostly Akwa Ibom people,” he explained. The managing director who conducted media practitioners round the facility at the weekend hinted that he is taking full advantage of the law recently passed by the National Assembly that all Government hospital must use locally made syringe.

He disclosed that the company was able to keep Nigeria hospitals afloat with constant supply of quality syringes even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when China closed their doors for exports of medical consumables. Asked how he did it? He said they had to quarantine and locked the staff inside the facility and continued with production to feed hospitals in Nigeria.

“We are working to ensure a total ban on importation of syringes into the country. We are working closely with the ministry of health and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC). “It is a good thing for us in Nigeria to have good quality product produced locally. Oyediran noted that the ban on foreign

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

COVID-19: UK vaccination programme getting under way

Posted on Author Reporter

  The first people in the UK are set to receive a coronavirus jab on what has been dubbed “V-Day”, as a mass vaccination programme begins. About 70 hospital hubs across the UK are gearing up to give the Pfizer/BioNTech jab to the over-80s and some health and care staff. The programme aims to protect […]
Health

Unlocking trillions of dollars through provision of clean water, decent toilets

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new report from WaterAid, an international aid agency shows that developing country economies would be boosted by trillions of dollars over the next two decades if clean water, toilets and hygiene were brought to everyone. The report comes after the United Kingdom (UK) government faced wide criticism for revealing plans to slash aid spending […]
Health

‘Many not aware of blood donation benefits’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Head of Voluntary Blood Donation Unit at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idiaraba, Lagos, Mrs Mercy Onofomi has criticised the practice in which many Nigerians shy away from donating blood voluntarily. Onofomi who blamed this on ignorance, however said Nigerians should prioritise blood donation as a strategy to live healthily. She disclosed this […]

