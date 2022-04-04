AKWA IBOM LAWYERS FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE

Secretariat: Greenspec Chambers, No. 14 Calabar Street, Uyo, Akww Ibom

FREEMASONS IN GOVERNMENT: REV. PATRICK EDET SHOULD MENTION NAMES, OR QUIT THE PULPIT FOR POLITICAL SOAPBOX

We have watched the viral video extract of former Catholic Priest, now pastor of Grace Family, Uyo, Rev. Patrick Edet, where he alluded that Akwa Ibom State Government is a nest of occult, and that government officials use generousity as a bait to win souls into the occult groups, especially the Freemason. He stressed that even with a Christian Governor calling the name of God, many people have been initiated into Freemason than ever before and nobody is talking about it. It is no longer shooting of gun; it is now shooting of souls

As a group, we are not holding brief for the Akwa Ibom State Government, as we believe that government is imbued with the capacity to defend herself, ditto for the Freemason, who as an organization can defend its ideologies, beliefs and even seek legal redress, when necessary.

To every objective mind, it has not come as a surprise, that the pastor has joined the political fray; yes! it is the political season again and politicians are hiring to hit their perceived enemies and the only way a hireling can show that he is working for his pay is to attack the person and office of the Governor leveling unfounded or contrived and imagined allegations.

Rev. Edet in his sermon stated authoritatively that members of the Governor’s Cabinet use generousity to attract youths to Freemason; this implies that as one of the many beneficiaries of the generousity of the state Governor and his officials, he has also been wooed to join the secret society.

We wonder, when Rev. Edet realized that the government is infested with members of Freemason, when he and his church have over the last few years enjoyed the benevolence of the government, who gave them Ibom Hall for use at no cost.

Was the N50,000,000.00 (fifty million Naira that Governor Udom Emmanuel alongside his EXCO raised for his church building project still meant to attract him to join Freemason? Why didnt he reject the money and bring to the public domain the fact that government was about to woo him to join the Freemasons?

In an era, where the pulpit has been turned into a soapbox, it is important that Rev. Edet with the same authority he used in levelling the allegation, should also name and shame these government officials to set the records straight, it will amount to an act of cowardice if he only stops at making a blanket statement, without mentioning names.

As a Christian and pastor of a church, Rev. Edet needs to tell us the number of repentant Masons he won over to Christ having been in contact with them and knowing their identities in his interaction with the Freemasons government officials.

It is only when he shied away from naming the Masons in government that we would conclude that the devil is more powerful than the God he serves and therefore he should exchange the pulpit for the soapbox; shade the toga of priesthood and wear the cloak of a politician so he can actively participate in politics without needing to hide under the guise of a pastor.

DATED THIS 4th DAY OF APRIL, 2022

Chief Godwin O. Effiong,

(CONVENER)

