Akwa Ibom LG boss urges FG’s intervention in communal crisis

The Chairman of Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Isreal Idaisin, has cried out to the Federal Government to intervene in the protracted Nkari boundary crisis as members of the communities now move about with weapons. Idaisin had reported that the age-long attack on the people of Nkari community by the neighbouring Usaka Uko community in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State, had over the years conditioned the minds of the people to resort to self-help.

In a telephone interview with our Correspondent in Uyo yesterday, Idaisin lamented that even women and children from Nkari now go to farms with either short or long rifles. He cautioned both the federal and state governments that the situation, if not nibbled in the bud, would breed a future generation of bandits who may become thorns in the flesh of government.

“The daily crisis we have in Ini Local Government is the Nkari crisis. The people there, including women and children, now go about with weapons to protect themselves. Everyone there is either with a long or short rifle to protect themselves from the Ikwanno people. “The people of Ikwanno in Abia State usually stay in the bush, using guerrilla warfare approach to ambush, shoot and kill our people. “That is why we are appealing to the federal government to take over the disputed land or do proper demarcation to forestall further loss of lives. Thousands of people have over the years lost their lives to this same crisis.”

