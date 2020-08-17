Akwa Ibom LG Elections: PDP Intensifies Preparation, Screens over 500 Aspirants

The Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has geared up efforts in preparation for the October local government elections.

On Saturday August 14, the party concluded its two-day screening exercise for over 450 councillorship aspirants and over 70 chairmanship aspirants across all 368 wards in the 31 Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State.

The screening, which was conducted in line with Covid-19 preventive protocols, was held at the newly inaugurated permanent state secretariat of the party in Atan Offot, Uyo, as entry into the secretariat premises was strictly for the aspirants and invited party officials.

Addressing the aspirants, the state chairman of the party, Obong Udo Ekpenyong, assured them of fairness and justice, while tasking them to conduct themselves orderly in the course of the exercise and beyond.

Earlier, Obong Ekpenyong in a meeting with members of the screening panel, charged them to exhibit maximum fairness in discharging their duty and to promote the ideals of the party including internal democracy, during the exercise.

The party’s Appeal Panel is expected to sit on August 16, before names of cleared aspirants are published ahead of the primaries next week billed to hold Wednesday August 19 and Saturday August 22 for councillorship and chairmanship tickets respectively.

The 2020 local government polls in Akwa Ibom State is slated to hold on October 31, across the state, according to Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC). Faithful of the party are optimistic of total victory as was recorded in the 2017 local government elections.

