News

Akwa Ibom LG Elections: PDP Intensifies Preparation, Screens over 500 Aspirants

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comments Off on Akwa Ibom LG Elections: PDP Intensifies Preparation, Screens over 500 Aspirants

 

The Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has geared up efforts in preparation for the October local government elections.

 

 

On Saturday August 14, the party concluded its two-day screening exercise for over 450 councillorship aspirants and over 70 chairmanship aspirants across all 368 wards in the 31 Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State.

 

 

The screening, which was conducted in line with Covid-19 preventive protocols, was held at the newly inaugurated permanent state secretariat of the party in Atan Offot, Uyo, as entry into the secretariat premises was strictly for the aspirants and invited party officials.

 

 

Addressing the aspirants, the state chairman of the party, Obong Udo Ekpenyong, assured them of fairness and justice, while tasking them to conduct themselves orderly in the course of the exercise and beyond.

 

 

Earlier, Obong Ekpenyong in a meeting with members of the screening panel, charged them to exhibit maximum fairness in discharging their duty and to promote the ideals of the party including internal democracy, during the exercise.

 

 

The party’s Appeal Panel is expected to sit on August 16, before names of cleared aspirants are published ahead of the primaries next week billed to hold Wednesday August 19 and Saturday August 22 for councillorship and chairmanship tickets respectively.

 

 

The 2020 local government polls in Akwa Ibom State is slated to hold on October 31, across the state, according to Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC). Faithful of the party are optimistic of total victory as was recorded in the 2017 local government elections.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ohaneze youth backs Gov Umahi on call for retention of ‘performing’ Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ohanaeze Youth Assembly (OYA) has thrown its weight behind Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi over his call for the retention of “performing” Service Chiefs. The South-East youths said it aligned with the governor as his recommendation is without any bias and remain the best so far in the country. Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony […]
News

COVID-19: FG receives 2,000 Nigerian-made face masks from Israel

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has received a second donation of 2,000 Nigerian-made facemasks from Israel, to boost its continued fight against the COVID- 19 pandemic. This donation is the second from Israel, in fulfillment of its promised donation of 10,000 facemasks to support frontline health workers in the country. A statement made available to newsmen yesterday […]
News

Australia expands wage subsidy scheme as COVID-19 cases surge

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Australian government is injecting a further A$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) into a wage subsidy programme to counter rising unemployment as the country posted the biggest rise in coronavirus cases since early April. Australian officials reported 327 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a surge that was almost entirely due to the state of Victoria, […]

%d bloggers like this: