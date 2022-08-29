Akwa Ibom: Police insist ban on masquerade parades still in force

The police in Uyo yesterday warned that the ban on masquerade parades is still in force in Akwa Ibom State. Police spokesman in the state, SP Odiko Macdon, reiterated the ban in a statement he issued. He explained that the ban became necessary following violent and lawless actions of masquerades leading to murders, threats to lives, assaults and other breaches to fundamental rights. “A case in point is the `EKONG’ in Mbak Ikot Abasi and Mbak Ikot Idiongo Villages in Mbak Etoi in Etoi Clan, Uyo,’’ he stated. Police also outlawed a curfew imposed by masquerades on the communities to take effect from dusk to dawn on Aug. 20, 22, 27 and 29. The curfew, Macdon stated, infringed on the fundamental rights of the people to move freely and to associate. He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi as warning that anyone who flouted the ban would face the wrath of the law. Macdon advised law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation as the police would spare no efforts at ensuring their safety
Fear grips Ojo community as hoodlums turn bus-stop to drug, robbers den
Some residents of Agric community in Ojo Local Government, Lagos State, on Sunday lamented the increased armed robbery attacks at their major bus stops. The residents also alleged that the hoodlums sell and smoke hard drugs at night and rob people of their valuables. The residents said the hoodlums live in shanties built at […]
Vigilantes kill abductors of six Kwara APC chieftains
Local hunters and vigilance groups have allegedly killed abductors of six Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in a rescue operation. The APC chieftains were allegedly abducted by gunmen between Obbo-Aiyegunle and Osi, Ekiti local government area of the state. The politicians were returning from Ilorin, the state capital to their base […]
Gunmen hijack 18-seater bus, Sienna carrying Naval College students in Edo
Passengers of an 18-seater bus and a Sienna bus conveying students of Naval college of engineering, Sapele have been whisked away by unknown gunmen. The victims were reportedly ambushed and kidnapped while returning from Kaduna State to Sapele, Delta State. The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Kotongs Bello who confirmed the incident, told […]
