Akwa Ibom: Police insist ban on masquerade parades still in force

The police in Uyo yesterday warned that the ban on masquerade parades is still in force in Akwa Ibom State. Police spokesman in the state, SP Odiko Macdon, reiterated the ban in a statement he issued. He explained that the ban became necessary following violent and lawless actions of masquerades leading to murders, threats to lives, assaults and other breaches to fundamental rights. “A case in point is the `EKONG’ in Mbak Ikot Abasi and Mbak Ikot Idiongo Villages in Mbak Etoi in Etoi Clan, Uyo,’’ he stated. Police also outlawed a curfew imposed by masquerades on the communities to take effect from dusk to dawn on Aug. 20, 22, 27 and 29. The curfew, Macdon stated, infringed on the fundamental rights of the people to move freely and to associate. He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi as warning that anyone who flouted the ban would face the wrath of the law. Macdon advised law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation as the police would spare no efforts at ensuring their safety

