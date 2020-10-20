Akwa Ibom raises panel on Police brutality

The Akwa Ibom government has raised an eight-member judicial panel to investigate police brutality which has sparked a nationwide protest with other demands including the restructuring of the country and good governance.

This is coming after protesters calling for the end to killings by police blockedmajor roadsinUyo, the state capital. Emmanuel Ekuwem, Secretary to the State Government(SSG), said in a statement after an emergency stateexecutivecouncilmeeting summonedbyGovernorUdom Emmanuel.

ThepanelisheadedbyIfiok Ukana, a retired High Court Judge, and has Mfon Edemekong as a secretary while others include representatives of the Civil Society groups, student unions, and representatives of the Human Rights Commission among others. According to the SSG, the terms of reference include receiving and investigating complaints of police brutality, human rights violations, and related extrajudicial killings and evaluating the evidence presented /other surrounding circumstances, and draw conclusions as to the validity of the complaints.

