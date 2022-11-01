Akwa Ibom ready for property taxation

The Akwa Ibom State Government has met the baseline requirements set by the World Bank for property taxation. The state has gone ahead putting up structures for its planned reintroduction of property tax after the first attempt at introducing property charge in 2017 failed. This report, which aims to raise public awareness on the state government’s plan to reintroduce property tax, takes a cursory look at the development-linked indicators (DLIs) the state has met ahead of the plan to reintroduce property tax between 2023 – 2025.

The report has identified the reasons for the failure of the first attempt at introducing the tax, and discusses property tax vis-à-vis the state’s medium term expenditure framework and IGR, and what the state should do to rake in enough public buy-in ahead of the reintroduction of the tax. World Bank’s SFTAS template The World Bank through its incentivised fiscal policy reformation programme called States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS), in down-line item 5 (DLI 5) sets out the foundational guidelines for state property taxation.

For introduction of property tax, the guideline stipulates that participating states in the SFTAS programme must have an electronic database of property records of at least 50% of property that have electricity connection in urban centres in the state.

Each property in the database must have the following minimum information: name of owner/occupier, size of the land parcel, size of the building, use of property, location geotag and description of type of building construction – wall and roof or photograph of the property.

AKWAGIS

The baseline requirements on property taxation set by the World Bank prompted the state government in 2021 to launch what is called Akwa Ibom Geographic Information Systems, AKWAGIS, to carry out aerial and satellite survey, enumeration of houses, documentation and creation of digital data bank for landed property in the state. At the project launch in Uyo on October 15, 2021, the project consultant, Mr. Frank Ekpenyong, said AKWAGIS is to ensure automation of land processes. Through AKWAGIS, the state has successfully built a digital data bank of property.

The commissioner for lands and water resources in the state, Mr. Iniobong Ekong, whose ministry is supervising the project, said the state has met the World Bank baseline requirements for property taxation. “Akwa Ibom state is the only state in Nigeria that went 80 percent above the benchmark of what the World Bank gave.

The World Bank gave us a target of about 50,000 houses; we have met 97,000 in conformity and beyond the expectation of the World Bank. The 50,000 houses are 100 per cent requirement and we met 97,000 spread across Uyo, Ikot Ekpene, Eket, and Ikot Abasi.” The commissioner said every town, community; hamlet in the state is on the property data bank and can be accessed by a click on the button.

“We have been able to capture every detail that is required and possible for land ownership, land acquisition, land commercialization and land investment. We have been able to know by the click of a button the land that is developed, the land that is available for development, the land that is occupied and the type, kind of structure that is occupying that piece of land.

“Whatever you want to know about Akwa Ibom, be it land availability, be it land acquisition, be it investment, be it residential areas, commercial, industrial, investibles and non-investibles, the moment you hook onto the website of AKWAGIS, you will get that information,” Mr. Ekong added.

AKWAGIS platform offers four broad services viz; property search, online application, online payment, and visualisation of progress on different stages of land application. Now, anyone can apply for power of attorney, deeds, caveat, C-of-O, letter of transfer, survey, approvals by Uyo Capital City Development Authority (UCCDA) from the comfort of his/her house. Even though the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Linus Nkan, had argued at the launch of AKWAGIS in 2021 that the essence of the project was not to bring back property tax in the short term, however, meeting the world bank’s baseline requirement for property taxation has given the state impetus to propose the reintroduction of property tax.

The state government has in its Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) 2023-2025 submitted to the House of Assembly in July 2022 proposed the reintroduction of property tax as one of its projected revenue subheads.

The 103-page MTEF document has seven broad indicative targets, which include, curtailing fiscal deficit – GDP ratio to 3.0 percent, increasing revenue – GDP ratio to 20% in 2025, reduction of debt and achieving primary surplus by 2025. Akwa Ibom ready for property taxation, Mr. Iniobong Ekong, Hon. Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Akwa Ibom State. Revenue realities vs MTEF 2023 -2025

The ambitious medium term economic plan of the state as elucidated in the MTEF would be impossible with the current revenue profile. The state’s statutory earnings from the federation account (comprising statutory allocation, 13 derivation, and excess crude) have been unpredictable, unreliable and sometimes dipping to a frustrating low, like it dipped to N95.75 billion in 2016 from N148.84 billion in the preceding year.

The nation’s economic projection shows clearly that instead of an increase, statutory allocations to states will continue to incline downward in 2023. The Federal Government has benchmarked crude oil production at 1.69 mb/d in the 2023 budget against the 1.88 mb/d benchmark in 2022, representing a 10.1 percent decrease in projected production. The production benchmark for next year is already lower than Akwa Ibom’s 1.9 mb/d projection for 2023 used as the basis for preparing the MTEF/fiscal strategy paper.

This implies definitively that there will be a reduction in funds available to states from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). The projection might dip further as a result of shortfall in production due to ongoing divestment by International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the country, and large-scale oil theft in the Niger Delta. This does not paint any brighter future for the state whose dependency ratio on federal allocation average is above 71 percent.

The way out is to turn to IGR. IGR Barring any economic uncertainty like the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 which negatively impacted the state’s internally generated revenue in 2020; IGR appears to be the most reliable fiscal prospect for the state.

The state has enjoyed a significant and steady growth in IGR since 2016. The state recorded a 20 percent basic IGR growth in 2019. It has also recorded a concomitant growth in the taxpayer’s database.

Thanks to the legal and operational reforms carried out by the Udom Emmanuel administration at the Akwa Ibom Internal Revenue Service, AKIRS. At the heart of the legal reforms was the enactment of the Akwa Ibom State Revenue Administration Law 2016, which granted autonomy to the AKIRS and empowered the governor to appoint tax professionals outside the civil service to man the Board of the agency.

The Board led by Mr. Okon Okon, a fellow of the chartered institute of taxation of Nigeria, has introduced many operational reforms – worthy of mention is the automation of road taxes, bringing businesses in the informal sector which were hitherto outside into the tax net.

●Abasifreke Effiong, a public affairs analyst, writes from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

