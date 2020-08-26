News

AKWA IBOM STATE GOVERNOR, UDOM EMMANUEL CELEBRATES PRELATE MBANG AT 84

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comments Off on AKWA IBOM STATE GOVERNOR, UDOM EMMANUEL CELEBRATES PRELATE MBANG AT 84

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has sent his congratulations to Dr. Sunday Mbang (CON) the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist  Church of Nigeria  on the occasion of his 84th Birthday.

 

In a Birthday wish released by his Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant, Media- Ekerete Udoh, the Governor  message read thus “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I write to felicitate with you on the occasion of your 84th Birthday.

 

Your Eminence, you have been a blessing to our dear State, our Nation and in particular, my Administration since May 29th, 2015. You have blessed us with the gift of your wise counsel, admonishing those elements that are inimical to the growth of our State and celebrating peace, security and development which in the main form the linchpin of our governance philosophy.

 

As the Leader of  the Fathers in Faith in our State, you stood ramrod straight, lending the moral authority which your voice represents and challenging our people to do the RIGHT thing in line with the values which our ONLY GOD has bestowed upon  the RIGHT man  on the throne.

 

My dear Prelate Sir, as you turn 84, today, I want to place on record again, that we treasure your support, your prayers, your spiritual guidance and your faith in the Akwa Ibom Enterprise, our collective identity, our essence, our brotherhood and the promise of our Founding Fathers, which I am working hard to bring into proper and sustainable realization.

 

My dear Prelate, I wish you robust health and many years of continuous fruitful service to our dear State in particular and the Nation in general.

Once again Happy Birthday Sir!

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze, Afenifere, Northern leaders differ on power shift

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Kenneth Ofoma, Baba Negedu and Adewale Momoh

Mixed reactions, ye s t e rday, trailed the position of Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, that power should shift to the South in 2023. While the apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, commended the Kaduna State governor over what it described as his discerning mind and being fair enough in supporting power shift, pan-Yoruba […]
News

Bayelsa West: Dickson joins senatorial race as Clark, others endorse him

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, has picked the nomination of interest form for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District. The former governor opted to join the contest for the vacant senatorial seat following overwhelming endorsements and calls on him by critical stakeholders to fill the vacant seat. Dickson said in […]
News

Nigerian Army as agent of development

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Worldwide, the Army traditionally plays the role of securing the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations. Excitingly, in Nigeria, the Army has gone a notch higher by establishing its imprimatur as a strong agent of development through the provision of awful and charming infrastructural facilities and social amenities to various communities in the country which […]

%d bloggers like this: