AKWA IBOM STATE GOVERNOR, UDOM EMMANUEL CELEBRATES PRELATE MBANG AT 84

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has sent his congratulations to Dr. Sunday Mbang (CON) the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria on the occasion of his 84th Birthday.

In a Birthday wish released by his Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant, Media- Ekerete Udoh, the Governor message read thus “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I write to felicitate with you on the occasion of your 84th Birthday. Your Eminence, you have been a blessing to our dear State, our Nation and in particular, my Administration since May 29th, 2015.

You have blessed us with the gift of your wise counsel, admonishing those elements that are inimical to the growth of our State and celebrating peace, security and development which in the main form the linchpin of our governance philosophy.

As the Leader of the Fathers in Faith in our State, you stood ramrod straight, lending the moral authority which your voice represents and challenging our people to do the RIGHT thing in line with the values which our ONLY GOD has bestowed upon the RIGHT man on the throne.

My dear Prelate Sir, as you turn 84, today, I want to place on record again, that we treasure your support, your prayers, your spiritual guidance and your faith in the Akwa Ibom Enterprise, our collective identity, our essence, our brotherhood and the promise of our Founding Fathers, which I am working hard to bring into proper and sustainable realization.

My dear Prelate, I wish you robust health and many years of continuous fruitful service to our dear State in particular and the Nation in general. Once again Happy Birthday Sir!

