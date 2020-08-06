News

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel condoles late APC Chairman’s Family

In what has been hailed as a great display of bipartisanship which has taken many people in the State by surprise, given the highly contentious atmosphere that enveloped the State during last year’s gubernatorial elections, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has sent his condolences to the family of the late Chairman of the All Progressive Congress -APC, Honourable Ini Okpoido, who passed on yesterday after a brief illness.

 

In a condolence message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Emmanuel said he was  “ deeply saddened by the sad and unfortunate demise of the Chairman of the APC in the State, Honourable Ini Okpoido whose sad event took place yesterday (August  5th, 2020.)

 

On behalf of myself and family, I extend our deepest condolences to you and your dear family on this very sad and unfortunate development. Even though you belonged to a different political party, there is no denying our common humanity and the abiding desire to engender a speedy development of our dear State and ensure better quality of life for our people which you shared and which is what I have sworn to executing.  You were a great Akwa Ibom patriot and I pray the Almighty God to grant you eternal rest and your family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this sad loss.”

 

