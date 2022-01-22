Akwa Ibom targets N43.8bn IGR in 2022

Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service said it is targeting to generate over N43.8bn as it Internally Generated Revenue for the 2022 fiscal year. The Executive Chairman of the parastatal, Mr. Okon Okon who disclosed this on Friday, while speaking at the 2022 Strategy Session held at Helemah Event Centre, Uyo, assured that the organization would design strategies to deliver on the target and possibly improve on it. He said the organisation’s focus for the year under review will cover such areas as Data/Analytics, Tax Intelligence Automation/Digital Capability, Capacity Building, New Streams, Maritime/ Oil & Gas, Re-structuring to improve Efficiency.

According to him, “The State-wide IGR target this year (2022) is N43.8 billion. As I said during the public hearing on the 2022 Budget at the House of Assembly, let me reiterate that we will at this session design strategy to ensure that we deliver on this target and invariably improve our commonwealth, development and prosperity.”

He stated that the main focus last year was on implementing version 2.0 of its corporate transformation agenda code-named REVITA (Revenue and Institutional Transformation Agenda). According to him, the agenda saw massive investment in the training of staff, engagement of revenue stakeholders and strengthening the Joint State Revenue Committee in a bid to ensure optimum collection of taxes in the State.

