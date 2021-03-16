Akwa Ibom: The looming megalomania

Is Udom Emmanuel governorship mandate, which commenced on May 29, 2015, an emanation of divinity or democracy? From the build up to the formation of the government, the subject of this piece has unequivocally provided an answer to the question.

The organisations set up to run the governorship campaign for his first and second terms were at the respective times called “Divine Mandate”. With the electoral successes recorded at both instances, the governor and a number of other persons around him have not minced words that the current administration was divinely ordained.

Not a few persons among the Akwa Ibom populace align with them, largely on account of the school of thought that God anoints every earthly leader, whether by fair or foul means, to govern respective jurisdictions of governmental institutions across the globe.

Buoyed by Omni-ness exerted by divinity in all fronts and ever entrenched intoxication of power, the governor, though with subtlety and solemnity, appears to play god, not only to making the divine ordination of his administration to be felt by his subjects, but to make it bear far-reaching impressions beyond his days in the governor’s office and, possibly, making it to reign in perpetuity with posterity.

In recent days, two actions of the governor bear eloquent substantiation of assumed gargantuan power embedded in his personality as governor.

At a worship service packaged by the state government to commit Akwa Ibom in 2021 into God’s hands, the governor, while admonishing those jostling for governorship position in 2023 not to boggle their brains on the exalted office, sermonized that who will be will be, irrespective of working, wobbling or wondrous on the part of those setting their minds on the coveted post.

With his typical reference to the Scripture, he told the congregants at the solemn assembly that he has exclusive revelation from God of whom his successor will be in 2023; and that he is under no obligation to reveal to anybody.

The second action depicting an archetypal government born out of divine arrangement and divinely driven to do the biddings of divinity is that the Udom Emmanuel administration is budgeting billions of naira this year for building of an “International Worship Centre” in Uyo. T

he worship centre, which has a number of indications to buttress that it is one of the projects after the governor’s heart, has been trailed by torrents of condemnation from diverse segments of the people of Akwa Ibom.

In many ways, the project has not met the wishes of the people. With the government hell bent on building the worship centre, the Udom Emmanuel administration, has from inception been advancing that the project, when completed and put to use, will be in consonance with his claim that “Akwa Ibom is the only state on planet earth named after God.”

The argument is, therefore, further extended on the necessity of the predominantly Christian population of the state having a central place to congregate.

It is that line of thought that informs the thinking that there is a gap in the spiritual attainment of the people of the state. It is unfortunate for the Udom Emmanuelled administration that its rationales for the project get ruined in the ratiocination of the Akwa Ibom masses.

Billions may be paltry in the hands of those that have been fortunate to play with trillions, but to millions of people in Akwa Ibom, allocating whatever in billions of naira for building an architectural masterpiece in a state rated by the National Bureau of Statistics as the second state in Nigeria with the highest unemployment rate, is misplaced priority, as it will have no effect in checking abject poverty, which is extended effect of the glaring high rate of unemployment in the state.

Or does it have to do with the point that a number of churches are now commercial ventures? Situating the site of the worship centre along axis designed by former Governor Victor Attah as bank industrial layout is conspicuous contrast of the Udom Emmanuel industrialization drive in Akwa Ibom. Since we are in a clime where gigantic projects by government are seen as act of benevolence,

some fans behind the worship centre, which, by its design, has what it takes to be a fantastic master piece, are fantasising on apparent fantabulous nature of the project with presumptuousness that it would add infrastructural facelift for the state. Realistic as this conjecture seems, it means, the worship centre would serve more as tourist site than spiritual centre.

Coming at a time the raging effect of coronavirus pandemic has necessitated a new normal called social distancing, constraining congregation of thousands of people at a place, among others, it represents the height of inconsiderateness, insensitivity and quaint on the part of our leaders, even when what is obtained at the moment detects otherwise.

Since the assertion often adduced by the governor and few others that Akwa Ibom is named after God is fallacious attempt to distort the history of the state, the advancement that the worship centre is aimed at being in conformity with the purported etymology of the state is one factor that can hardly fly even to a level it would be smashed into pieces by the force of gravity of truth.

Given the contemporariness of the creation of Akwa Ibom, coupled with the fact that the people of the state are well informed, the fallacy peddled on the name of the state is an effrontery publicly exemplified by our leaders. From the beginning of the project, truth has been strangled. First, a dummy was sold that the project would not be financed with public funds but by private individual and organisations.

Since the act of worship in any religion is spiritual affair, does it require any forensic evaluation to know that lies lie low in factoring into building a place named after the Almighty God? Worshiping God, especially in Christianity, is best done with personal conviction than collective endeavours.

The planned Christian Worship Centre in Akwa Ibom appears to be a craving by a clique to expand organised religion, which has been in vogue for thousands of years. From human history, organised religion breeds religiosity that, in turn, promotes fanaticism, ostentation, strife and hypocrisy.

Religiosity is not righteousness. Religiosity connotes soiling of God’s name under the pretext of worshipping Him. Christianity, which almost everyone in Akwa Ibom subscribes to, places strong emphasis in spirit and truth in living to the glorification of God.

Apart from flouting God’s Commandment, which frowns at using God’s name for what is not true, by ascribing human government to divinity, especially in democracy, as in this case, it amounts to an affront against the people, whose mandate the governor uses in presiding over their affairs. Divinity emanates from spiritual beings while democracy is human creation.

Though widely considered the best type of government in that it derives power from the governed, as human institution, democracy is susceptible to frailty and fallibility, whereas God is infallible.

The permission of the continuous existence of human government does not mean that God puts the individual persons in power. God being the ultimate freedom giver allows humans the liberty of determining their affairs, including political choice, either by hook or by crook. By laying claim to having divine mandate, Udom is making presumption to perfection.

By so doing, the governor is arrogating to himself the power to unilaterally or through executive extremism determine to the people what is fair and fine. Unfortunately, since the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, like many of its counterparts across the country, remains an appendage of the executive, the hallowed chamber of the state legislature, which suppose to be the hallmark of representative government, has become a convenient avenue for thwarting popular wishes of the people.

When posterity will judge Udom’s era in the governance of Akwa Ibom, it is certain that he and the few genuine persons supporting him on this project will no longer have the previledge of accessing public paraphernalia that they avail themselves now to have their way with ease; and, as it is always the case, it would be hard, if not impossible, to reverse the verdict of history.

Pontification by a politician of exclusively having prophetic knowledge of who will be the next governor of Akwa Ibom smacks of snubbing the people, as it appears to mean that subjecting political office seekers for the next dispensation to democratic processes would be inconsequential as far as the incumbency of his present office lasts

Ekanem sent this article from Lagos through nsikak4media@gmail.com

