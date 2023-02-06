Akwa Ibom YPP flays alleged recruitment of PDP members as INEC ad hoc staff

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State, has raised the alarm over an alleged recruitment of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad hoc staff for the March 11 governorship election in the state. Senator Bassey Albert is the governorship candidate of the party in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Uyo, the state Chairman of YPP, Dr. Nyeneime Andy, claimed that INEC in the state has jettisoned the online recruitment of ad hoc staff as advertised for the forthcoming elections and instead had received a list submitted to it by the PDP, containing name of beneficiaries of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Entrepreneurship Project. Calling on relevant authorities to investigate the allegation and bring perpetrators to book, Nyeneime warned that if INEC in Akwa Ibom state goes into such open collusion to rig the forthcoming election in the state, the exercise will be a clear case of imposition.

He said: “The latest abnormality is that INEC in the state has jettisoned the online recruitment of ad hoc staff as copiously advertised for the forthcoming general election and instead blatantly received a list directly from Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration. “Why should INEC accept the recruited PDP personnel and discard those who applied online? “We have it on good authority that the list submitted to INEC by PDP contains names of beneficiaries of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Entrepreneurship Ibom 3000 project.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...