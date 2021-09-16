Akwa lbom: Governor signs anti-grazing bill into law

The Akwa lbom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, yesterday signed into Law a Bill to Prohibit Open Rearing and Grazing of Livestock and Provide for the Establishment of Ranches in Akwa Ibom State. The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey with the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Uko Udom (SAN), presented the Bill for signing today at the State Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office in Uyo, the state capital.

The governor after signing the Bill into Law stated that the new law was no respecter of persons irrespective of status or calibre. He instructed relevant authorities of the government to ensure that the bill is implemented and enforced to the letter with strict compliance, stressing that culprits must be brought to book accordingly. The new Law will promote modern techniques in animal husbandry and prevent the destruction of farms by wandering cattle, while reducing clashes and killings between herders and farmers in the state.

