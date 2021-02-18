Akwa moves to reform NDDC’s procurement processes

The Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Effiong Akwa has said that the management has embarked on a move to reform the commission’s procurement processes. This was as he added that the NDDC has entered into partnership with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) for the training of management and procurement liaison officers on how to reform the Commission.

Akwa, who spoke at a two-day workshop on Public Procurement Reform in Port Harcourt, noted that the required reforms would be achieved when staff members of staff involved in public procurement applied the right principles in their various departments. He said that as a procurement entity of the Federal Government, the NDDC was required to carry out public procurement since it derived at least 35 per cent of its funds from the Federal Government’s share of the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

