Akwa United win NPFL title for first time

Akwa United of Uyo on Sunday emerged the champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League,the first time in their history.

 

With the club needing just a point in their MatchDay 37 game against MFM of Lagos, the team showed their intention as they defeated their opponent 5-2 with their fans returning to the stadium after so long a time.

 

No winner last season after the league was suspended due to the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 Pandemic with Enyimba winning the last championship.

 

The fans were first thrown into wild jubilation when Charles Atshimene opened the scoring in the 24th minute before Alimi Adebayo of MFM FC scored an own goal in the 3rd minute of the additional time in the first half to give the Promise Keepers a comfortable lead going into the break.

 

The second half resumed with Akwa all over MFM FC and their pressure yielded another goal in the 62nd minute through Mfon Udoh. MFM FC reduced the deficit from the penalty spot in 68th minute through Mbonu.

 

Charles Atshimene restored Akwa’s three goals lead with his second of the game in the 87th minute and Obasi scored for MFM FC in the 90+1 minutes to yet again reduced the deficit to two.

