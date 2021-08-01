Sports

Akwa United Wins 2020/2021 NPFL Title

Akwa United have been crowned champions of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season after producing a remarkable 5-2 victory over MFM FC in Uyo on matchday 37 in Uyo.

Charles Atshimene capped a fine performance with a hat-trick and improved his goals count to 18 this season. Akwa United confirmed their intention to win the league after recording the longest unbeaten run of 18 games.

The Promise Keepers have also kept the most-clean sheets this campaign.

This is the first time the Promise Keepers will be winning the NPFL title since the club was established 25 years ago. But it is the second time coach Kennedy Boboye will be winning the trophy, he also led Plateau United to win their first league title in 2017.

MFM came to Uyo in fine form after FC Ifeanyi Ubah 0-2 in Enugu in a rescheduled fixture to consolidate their position on the league table. A win over Akwa United in Uyo would have one they would relish but they knew it was an almost impossible task.

And 23 minutes into the match, man on fire, Charles Atshimene won an aerial battle and sent his header into the back of the net to give the hosts the lead.

With spectators at the Nest of Champions singing, dancing and hailing their team, the Promise Keepers came out in search of more goals. They mounted pressure on the visitors and forced an own goal just before half-time. Samuel Amadi’s effort was sent into the net by Ubukama Peter after good pressure by Charles Atshimene.

Akwa United took a 2-0 lead into the break.

