Akwa Utd back in Lagos after breaking Agege jinx

Two weeks after winning its first league match at the Agege Stadium in five attempts, two-time Federation Cup Champions, Akwa United, will be back in Lagos, poised for another victory on Match-day 19 against Sunshine Stars of Akure today. The Promise Keepers, unbeaten in seven matches (five wins and two draws), are third on the Nigeria Professional Football League log with 32 points from 17 games, one point behind joint leaders; Kwara United and Kano Pillars.

Coach Kennedy Boboye’s team will be aiming for its fourth straight win today when they engage 17th-placed Sunshine Stars, who are without a win in 11 matches. The fixture will be Sunshine Stars’ second home match at Agege Stadium, their new home, following their banishment from Akure Township Stadium after they were found guilty of breaching LMC’s framework.

The game, which was originally fixed for Sunday April 4, was brought forward by the league organisers in order to accommodate MFM versus IfeanyiUbah tie, which is billed for tomorrow. Coach Boboye in a prematch interview with the club’s official website revealed that his team will not be complacent but will approach the game with a positive mindset.

“We will be playing at Agege Stadium for the second time in two weeks and I know my players will go into the match with the same spirit and energy they put in during our win against MFM,” he said. “We know the match will be tough and we are ready for any challenge because at this stage of the season, every point is important and we are going to fight for maximum points on Saturday knowing very well that victory can take us to the top of the log.

“I have informed my players that we should not be carried away by what we have achieved so far because we are not yet at where we will love to be. So we will continue to push forward and take it one game at a time because we still have lots of matches to play before the end of the season. “I’m impressed with the level of determination and courage my players have exhibited both in trainings and in matches.

It simply means that they are committed and willing to give their best in every match.” With 22 goals scored and 10 conceded in 17 matches, Akwa United have one of the sharpest front-lines and also boast of the most resolute back-lines in the league. NPFL joint-leading scorer, Ndifreke Effiong, has scored eight of Akwa United’s 22 goals, while his strike partners, Mfon Udoh (six goals), Charles Atshimene (three goals) and Ikechukwu Nwani (two goals), are also in fine form. Udoh and Nwani have scored five goals between themselves in their last two games, including two in the win at MFM two weeks ago.

Like this: Like Loading...