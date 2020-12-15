Akwa Utd players attend workshop on new football

In an effort to get Nigeria Professional football league players more familiar with the dynamic laws of football, the management of Akwa United Football Club and the Akwa Ibom State Referee’s Council have concluded plans to organise a one-day sensitisation workshop on the interpretation and application of the new laws of the game for the players of Akwa United Football Club.

The event which is slated for Thursday 17, December 2020 at the iconic Godswill Akpabio International Stadium (Nest of Champions) will cover both theoratical and practical sessions.

The two lead instructors to handle the workshop are; FIFA and CAF Technical Adviser on Refereeing, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Consultant on Refereeing and the Publisher of the Whistle Magazine Mr. Linus Mba and FIFA/CAF Instructor on Refereeing Mr. Peter Edibi.

Chairman of Akwa United Elder Paul Bassey hinted that the chief essence of the workshop is to get players and officials of the team more acquainted with the ever changing laws of the beautiful game especially in the areas of amendments to existing laws such as: Fouls, Tactical fouls, Handball Offences, New offside rules, incidence around the penalty area and New substitution procedure etc.

Among the dignitaries invited for the sensitization workshop are the Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Sports Sir Monday Ebong Uko who will declare the workshop open, the Chairman Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Committee on Security, Youth and Sports Otuekong Nse Essien.

Others are, the Nigeria Football Federation Board Memebr and Chairman Akwa Ibom State Football Association Hon. Emmanuel Ibah and the Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Referees Council Elder Joe Bassey.

