Akwaaba 2022 scores big as Turkish Ministry of Commerce leads exhibitors, delegates to event

This year’s edition of Akwaaba African Travel Market has received a big boost as the Ministry of Commerce of the Republic of Turkey has signaled its participation and will be leading the country’s exhibitors and delegates to the event that is scheduled to hold between October 31 and November 1 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos. Following this development, the event this year is expected to be elevated and exudes colours from international participants as Turquaz Health Organisation, a Turkey-based organisation has earlier signed on as partner with the organisers of Akwaaba.

That partnership has now further received official stamp of the country with the Turkish government for the first time sponsoring state exhibitors and delegates to the event. The head of Akwaaba team, Ikechi Uko, while expressing appreciation to the Turkish government, expressed delight over this development. For this year’s event, the organisers are focusing on medical tourism and health insurance. ‘‘This is because of the increasing importance of medical tourism in Af-rica,’’ said Uko. Turkish hospitals and professionals will be joining hospitals from UAE, India and other Asian countries at the first major medical tourism event in Nigeria.

Nigerian health management organisations and specialist hospitals are also expected to partner in the event. Akwaaba African Travel Market is in its 18th year and has grown over the years into the most important platform for marketing travel and tourism in West Africa and is among the top five events in Africa drawing attendance from over 20 countries. Over 3, 000 visitors are expected at this year’s event from all over Africa.

Some of the line up include: B2B session on Africa Women Conference, fifth Africa Tourism and Travel Conference, with the Theme; Payment Platforms and Travel Business in Africa on October 31 alongside a panel discussion with experts from both receiving countries and departing destinations; The fifth edition of the African Travel and Tourism Conference and the second edition of Africa Travel 100 Women Awards. This platform will bring together for the second-time women travel professionals from all over Africa just as it did in 2017.

