Travel & Tourism

Akwaaba 2022 scores big as Turkish Ministry of Commerce leads exhibitors, delegates to event

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

This year’s edition of Akwaaba African Travel Market has received a big boost as the Ministry of Commerce of the Republic of Turkey has signaled its participation and will be leading the country’s exhibitors and delegates to the event that is scheduled to hold between October 31 and November 1 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos. Following this development, the event this year is expected to be elevated and exudes colours from international participants as Turquaz Health Organisation, a Turkey-based organisation has earlier signed on as partner with the organisers of Akwaaba.

That partnership has now further received official stamp of the country with the Turkish government for the first time sponsoring state exhibitors and delegates to the event. The head of Akwaaba team, Ikechi Uko, while expressing appreciation to the Turkish government, expressed delight over this development. For this year’s event, the organisers are focusing on medical tourism and health insurance. ‘‘This is because of the increasing importance of medical tourism in Af-rica,’’ said Uko. Turkish hospitals and professionals will be joining hospitals from UAE, India and other Asian countries at the first major medical tourism event in Nigeria.

Nigerian health management organisations and specialist hospitals are also expected to partner in the event. Akwaaba African Travel Market is in its 18th year and has grown over the years into the most important platform for marketing travel and tourism in West Africa and is among the top five events in Africa drawing attendance from over 20 countries. Over 3, 000 visitors are expected at this year’s event from all over Africa.

Some of the line up include: B2B session on Africa Women Conference, fifth Africa Tourism and Travel Conference, with the Theme; Payment Platforms and Travel Business in Africa on October 31 alongside a panel discussion with experts from both receiving countries and departing destinations; The fifth edition of the African Travel and Tourism Conference and the second edition of Africa Travel 100 Women Awards. This platform will bring together for the second-time women travel professionals from all over Africa just as it did in 2017.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Thrills of Leboku Festival 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters

This year’s Leboku Festival, which was celebrated by the people of Ugep in Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State last month, was filled with fun, excitement, and colours as the people were thrilled by different entertaining activities. Known as the celebration of the New Year Festival, it afforded the people the opportunity not […]
Travel & Tourism

Diamonds and Pearls Travels Limited earns best outbound tour operator Travellers Award for 2021

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Diamonds and Pearls Travels Limited was one of the operators in Nigerian tourism that was recently celebrated by Travellers Awards during the Abuja Jabamah 2022 event where it was bestowed with the best tour operator (Outbound) in Nigeria for the year 2012. The organisers of Travellers Awards, which is headed by Ikechi Uko, commended the […]
Travel & Tourism

Indonesia becomes first signatory of UNWTO’s Tourism Ethics Convention

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The Republic of Indonesia has become the first signatory of the Framework Convention on Tourism Ethics, the landmark instrument created to ensure global tourism is fair, inclusive, more transparent, and works for everyone. The ceremony hosted by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in Madrid, is said to be a significant step towards the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica