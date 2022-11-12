Akwaaba Africa Travel Market 2022 showcases strength of tourism to empower people

Akwaaba Africa Travel Market 2022, which recently held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos between October 31 and November 1, may have come and gone but not so the echoes from it which has continued to re-vibrate across the travel scene not just only in Nigeria but across the Africa continent and the global tourism space. This is no doubt due to the fact that it attracted quite a sizeable number of operators from both the private and public sectors, who saw the platform as a veritable avenue to display the beauty of their various destinations, product and service lines through the B2B section to the travelling public, buyers and suppliers of travel.

It was an amazing two days of glitz and celebration of the best of travel from across the continent, with different segments of the sector on display, ranging from airlines, tour operators, government agencies, travel agencies, insurance companies to other allied operators, all consumed by passion as they engaged in various exchanges in the course of the travel event. Expressing satisfaction and delight over the success of the event, the organiser of the yearly travel and tourism trade exhibition and conference, Ikechi Uko, disclosed that there are a number of lessons and positives to take away from the gathering, which was the 18th edition of the B2B exhibition that is regarded as the largest in West Africa.

Given the turnout of countries, operators and travel enthusiasts, Uko said it is a testimony to the fact that travel is back in full swing in Nigeria and the continent, noting that COVID-19 kept many people away for over two years but now with global destinations opened again, people have rediscovered the need to travel again hence the large number of operators from across the continent, especially operators from the East coast of Africa, who perhaps outnumbered others. With focus on medical tourism and health insurance, the event started on a happy and celebratory note, with the exhibitors and participants hosted to a preevent gathering on Sunday October 30, as a beach party was held in their honour.

It was an occasion that afforded the participants the opportunity to let their heads down, relax and savour the hospitality of Nigerians and the rich ambiance of Lagos beside its bursting and high octave nature in the day time. It was a most colourful and convivial atmosphere curated by Uko and his Akwaaba team, with the collaboration of Wakanow, a major partner of Akwaaba this year, which provided the drinks and Wave Beach front at Elegushi, Lekki for the engaging beach party while the authorities of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) provided the food for the occasion.

A most delightful night it was with the Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow, Adebayo Adedeji and the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, Uko and other leading Nigerian travel operators on ground to welcome and attend to the needs of the visitors, ensuring that they had a fulfilling and frolicking moment at the beach. And who wouldn’t with NIHOTOUR pulling all the stops to treat the guests to some of the amazing and rare delicacies from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria. It was the best of Nigerian culinary treats that were put on offer for the delight of the visitors. Some sorts of mini – food fair showcased by NIHOTOUR with varieties of cuisines, drinks and snacks from different ethnic groups in Nigeria. Kangiwa described what NITOHOUR tried to achieved with the mini-food fair, as he noted that; “At this year’s edition of Akwaaba, we in NIHOTOUR have tried to explore the platform to showcase our cuisines.

We want the world to know how rich Nigerian cuisines are in terms of nutrition, medicinal properties and more. “We are proud to be associated with Akwaaba, an expo with the most successful MICE event in Africa and we congratulate Mr. Ikechi Uko for the 18th edition of the expo.’’

Indeed, it was one night that many said they will never forget in a hurry as they look forward to re-enacting the memorable again whenever the opportunity beckons to visit Nigeria. The exhibition and conference the next day, Monday October 31, opened to a loud applaud from the exhibitors and participants, who thronged the venue in their numbers to witness the various enthralling displays, captivating destinations and amazing product lines that were on offer. Beside the formal opening section, which had in attendance a number of notable personalities from both the government and private circles, such as the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Publisher of the Guardian Newspaper, Lady Maiden Alex- Ibru, Femi Adefope, who is one of Nigeria’s top travel operators, the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkereuwem Onung and Sierra Leone Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Memunatu Pratt, as well as the Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, whose royal presence added to glamour to the day, of the major features of the day was the Top 100 Travel and Tourism Personalities (Africa Travel 100 Women) in Africa award ceremony. The award ceremony was a showpiece of some of the best known women in Africa tourism impacting the sector and their countries in different ways through their diverse engagements in the sector. They came from North, South, East, West and Central coasts of Africa, all dressed for the day, displaying panache and feminine elegance.

The list of awardees included Sierra Leone Tourism Minister, Prat, the chief pilot of Ibom Air, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, President of Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), Mrs. Ime Udo and the Executive Director of Tour Brokers International (TBI), Mrs. Odion Chigbufue. Thereafter, a number of conferences where held, with youth tourism taking centre stage as a number of youth operators from across Africa spoke about their foray into tourism business, with the theme; Tourism, Passion or Business.

They spoke extensively on the challenges and prospects as well as what the future holds for them and the continent while motivating aspiring youths to take up the gauntlet and join in the business of making Africa a destination of choice. Just like the pre-event beach party, the dinner event that climaxed the first day’s activities was super. It was quite an immersive experience in Nigerian culinary offerings, with the organisers treating guests to the best of Nigeria’s cuisines at the Echoes of Calabar Restaurant owned by the iconic Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, fondly known as Mama Bakassi and Mama Carnival Calabar. She personally curated the dinner alongside Uko, as she treated guests to a colourful and entertaining music, dance and cultural display.

The second and final day of the event, November 1, came with a bang as well as the exhibitors and participants started from where they left off the first day. Exciting, colourful, and busy atmosphere pervaded the air all day, with the B2B session rising to its crescendo, while the exhibitors and visitors made a last ditch effort to close up their deals.

For the CEO of Wakanow, Adedeji, the immersive B2B sessions during the two days, were something amazing, a factor that he said contributed to the huge success of the event this year. He noted that it is for this reason that Wakanow had partnered with Akwaaba and will continue to do so in the coming years, as its hopes to grow the industry to greater heights in partnership with other serious minded operators in Nigeria and across Africa as well as the global industry. A major focus of the conference session was on medical tourism, which was the theme of the event this year.

A number of medical organisations and professionals delivered papers on different aspect of medical tourism, with the team from Turkey taking the centre stage to pitch for medical tourism business, which is now catching up fast in their country as Turkey is regarded the third if not the second largest emerging market for medical tourism in Europe and Asia. In his remarks, the Director, Turkish Healthcare Travel Council, Abuja Network, Mr. Isa Usman, noted that to boost medical tourism in Africa, a sustainable intra-bound and in-bound medical tourism must be developed in the continent for a robust medical business.

Usman said that African governments must also thrive to create enabling environment for healthcare service providers. “As Africans, we need to take seriously the issue of medical negligence, malpractices, medication error and healthcare fraud,” he said. Lagos State government also took advantage to pitch for medical tourism in the state, with the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, speaking extensively on the theme; Medical Tourism and Lagos: How Lagos is Positioning for Medical Tourism, disclosing the various efforts and engagements by the government to scale up it health care delivery as the Centre of Excellence.

Then there was the talk session on Lagos rising to the status of choice destination, with Uko as moderator, while the speakers; Edi Lawani, one of Nigeria’s renowned entertainment business promoters, the CEO of Wakanow, Adedeji, the General Manager of Eko Hotels and Suites, Danny Kioupouroglou and Dayo Adedayo, one of Nigeria’s renowned photographers, dissected Lagos and extending to Nigeria, as a destination of choice, noting some of the things needed to be done to elevate the status of the destination.

The stimulating and insightful discourse, was for many a befitting way to bring to an end the two days gathering, which were most engaging, immersive, entertaining and fulfilling as well as a discovery of some sorts, while for some others, the icing on the cake was the night’s event; Dinner and dance party on Lagos Lagoon.

The atmosphere for the night was electrified by the sounds and sights of Lagos on the Lagoon. There were a lot to eat and drink, with music of all sorts to dance to and savour the best culinary offerings on display for the night. For the likes of Fifi Rurangwa, a Rwandan, who for years worked in Nigeria in the travel business, there is no beating Nigerians to it when it comes to hospitality and entertainment, as she noted that Nigerians certainly know how to make you feel welcomed and relaxed while in their midst as they treat you to an amazing and memorable moment for life. What a memorable way to draw the curtail on this year’s gathering, which according to Uko, goes beyond just the exhibition rather it was a holistic experience, as the people were exposed to and treated to the best of Nigeria hospitality and Lagos both on land and water. For him, it was this total package this year that made Akwaaba Africa Travel Market a most successful and appealing event.

