Akwaaba African Travel Market 2022 to focus on leisure, medical tourism

The organisers of the annual AKwaaba African Travel Market 2022 have disclosed the central theme for this year’s event, which is focusing on leisure and medical tourism while the award segment, Travellers Awards, would recognise and reward 100 African women in tourism. This development was disclosed recently by the head of ATQnews, organisers of the travel market, which is described as the biggest travel event in West Africa, Ikechi Uko, while speaking on the plans for this year’s event.

According to him, plans are in top gear to host the event, which is slated to hold between October 31 and November 1 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, with a promise to consolidate on the gains of the event last year and raise the bar of tourism, which is now gathering momentum across the global, as interest in tourism business has been reignited following the lull occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic. Akwaaba African Travel Market is believed to have grown over the years to become the most important platform for marketing tourism in West Africa as it is listed among the top five tourism events in Africa, attracting participants from over 20 countries in the continent.

Uko disclosed that what informed the focus on medical tourism this year is as a result; ‘‘of the increasing importance of medical tourism in Africa. The world is thinking about wellness and health as an integral part of tourism. Recently, United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) had a joint programme with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to streamline their strategies. ‘‘According to UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, COVID-19 showed that any crisis that threatens the health, safety and security of people, communities and the environment is also a risk to tourism itself.

I am confident that strong cooperation at all levels will place health high on the tourism agenda. It will make for healthy tourists, healthy communities, a healthy environment, and healthy economies for current and future generations.” Uko also said that; ‘‘The ‘Montenegro Statement’ recognizes that health and tourism are deeply interconnected in the globalized world.’’ This is even as he referenced Nigeria’s Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who supervises tourism, saying Nigerians spent over $1 billion on medical tourism in 2021.

‘‘This underscores the importance of this type of tourism and the need to examine the role of health travels in the growth of tourism and travel. Hospitals and medical tourism organisations from different countries will be invited to this year’s Akwaaba African Travel Market,’’ said Uko. The event, which is the 18th edition, will also host the fifth edition of the African Travel and Tourism Conference and the second edition of Africa Travel 100 Women Awards. The first edition of the women’s award was held in 2017, bringing together for the first time women professionals in travel from all over Africa with over 250 people in attendance. According to Uko; ‘‘The 2022 edition will bring back the top 100 of the leading female airline pilots, ministers, hotel managers and leading operators in Africa.’’ On the second segment of this year’s theme, which is leisure tourism, Uko revealed that; ‘‘Leisure and corporate travel had been the leading source of travel business out of and into Nigeria and West Africa. The growth of medical tourism in the last few years demanded more focus on that sector of tourism. ‘‘There will be a B2B session on medical tourism and health insurance on November 1 along with a panel discussion with experts from both receiving countries and departing destinations.’’

