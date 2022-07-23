Akwaaba African Travel Market signs pact with Turquaz Health Tourism

In line with its theme for this year’s edition of Akwaaba African Travel Market, the organisers have signed a partnership deal with Turquaz Health Tourism, a Turkish firm, aimed at promoting medical tourism. The company is said to provide the best medical solution for medical related issues, as it quality facilities, cutting edge technology equipment, globally accepted medical doctors and internationally recognised credentials among others. The duo founders of Turquaz Health Tourism, Idil Saguner and Sureyya Umran Alinak, reputed for their vast wealth of experience at matching hospitals to the needs of the patients.

Both are expected to avail participants at the yearly Akwaaba tourism trade exhibition and conference, which is slated to hold between October 31 and November 1, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, their vast network of experts and hospitals and attract the best groups care providers personnel and facilities to Africa. According to a statement from the firm; “We are very excited to be going into business collaboration with Akwaaba for its 18th edition of Akwaaba African Travel Market.”

While Ikechi Uko of Akwaaba stated that Turkey is fast becoming a most popular destination for medical tourism with its top grade facilities and world class medical care system hence the partnership with the Turkey-based firm. Turkish hospitals and professionals will be joining hospitals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India and other Asian countries alongside health professionals and vendors in Nigeria to exhibit at tourism conference and exhibition. Over 3, 000 visitors are expected at this year’s event from all over Africa and other parts of the world.

Uko further stated that there will be a B2B session on Africa Women Conference, fifth Africa Tourism and Travel Conference with the theme: Payment Platforms and Travel Business in Africa, on October 31 alongside a panel discussion with experts from both receiving and departing destinations. This year’s event will also host the fifth edition of the African Travel and Tourism Conference and the second edition of Africa Travel 100 Women Awards. This platform will bring together women travel professionals from all over Africa just as it did during the 2017debutting edition. In 2018 it hosted the Top 100 tour operators in Africa and hosted the African Diaspora Global Awards in 2019. The 2022 edition will also bring back the top 100 of the leading operators, hotel managers, ministers and female airline pilots, and travel media in Africa.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...