Travel & Tourism

Akwaaba has witnessed great improvement – Olota of Ota

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, has commended the organisers of Akwaaba Africa Travel Market, stating that it has witnessed great improvement and impacted the Nigerian travel business, which according to him, has also seen growth and development in different segments.

The traditional ruler, who was the Royal Father at the recently held Akwaaba Africa Travel Market, a travel and tourism trade exhibition and conference event in Lagos, added colours to the event with his royal presence on the first day of the two days gathering, where he joined other guests to perform the formal opening ceremony and presented awards to some of the Top 100 African Women in Tourism that were honoured by Akwaaba during the Travel Awards. Oba Obalanlege, who was a travel journalist and the pioneering tourism editor of Thisday Newspaper, during his active days as a career journalist before travelling to the United Kingdom and Germany for the Golden Fleece and later moved into academics before answering the call to serve his people in his present capacity, said the organiser of Akwaaba, Ikechi Uko, is a blessing to Nigeria.

‘‘Ikechi Uko is a blessing to Nigeria as he has greatly contributed to the development of Nigerian travel industry with the staging of Akwaaba yearly,’’ he said, adding that; ‘‘there is an improvement from what I can see on the ground.’’ While recalling his time in the industry as a travel journalist, all the struggles that

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

NCAC DG, Runsewe, commits to promotion of Nigerian food culture

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has pledged the commitment of the council to the promotion of Nigerian cuisine across the global, saying Nigerian food is one of the best, with natural and nutritious values that aid healthy growth and life style. Runsewe made this pledge […]
Travel & Tourism

NAFEST 2021: Fayemi, Runsewe meet, set high goals

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The journey to hosting a successful and historic National Festival of Arts and Culture otherwise tagged Ekiti NAFEST 2021 may have began in earnest following a meeting between the governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi and the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, with both […]
Travel & Tourism

TAOFEEK JOLAOSHO: We need government’s support to improve hospitality business

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

Alhaji Taofeek Jolaosho is the chief executive officer of Mingles Hotel and Bar located in the Ejigbo area of Lagos, he spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI on the prospects and challenges of hospitality business in Nigeria How did your journey into hospitality and establishing of Mingles Hotel begun? Mingles is a name I got from my […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica