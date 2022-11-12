Akwaaba has witnessed great improvement – Olota of Ota

The Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, has commended the organisers of Akwaaba Africa Travel Market, stating that it has witnessed great improvement and impacted the Nigerian travel business, which according to him, has also seen growth and development in different segments.

The traditional ruler, who was the Royal Father at the recently held Akwaaba Africa Travel Market, a travel and tourism trade exhibition and conference event in Lagos, added colours to the event with his royal presence on the first day of the two days gathering, where he joined other guests to perform the formal opening ceremony and presented awards to some of the Top 100 African Women in Tourism that were honoured by Akwaaba during the Travel Awards. Oba Obalanlege, who was a travel journalist and the pioneering tourism editor of Thisday Newspaper, during his active days as a career journalist before travelling to the United Kingdom and Germany for the Golden Fleece and later moved into academics before answering the call to serve his people in his present capacity, said the organiser of Akwaaba, Ikechi Uko, is a blessing to Nigeria.

‘‘Ikechi Uko is a blessing to Nigeria as he has greatly contributed to the development of Nigerian travel industry with the staging of Akwaaba yearly,’’ he said, adding that; ‘‘there is an improvement from what I can see on the ground.’’ While recalling his time in the industry as a travel journalist, all the struggles that

