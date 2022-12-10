News

AkwaIbom Guber 2023: No Prison Is Big Enough to Stop Bassey

Posted on

Despite incarerartion of lawmaker representing AkwaIbom North East senatorial district, Senator Albert Bassey thousands of AkwaIbom State indigenes thronged Etim Ekpo a densely populated community in Akwa Ibom State as the Young Peoples Party (, YPP, )took its ward-to-ward gubernatorial campiagn to the area.

This is the first time the party would hold a campaign rally since Senator Akpan was incarcerated. Bassey is the gubernitorial flagbearer of the party in the forthcomming election in the state.

The well-attended rally was led by Akpan’s running mate, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Asuquo Amba (Rtd), other leaders of the party.

Also in attendance was Pastor Mrs Imabong Bassey Albert, wife of the governorship hopeful as supporters of the lawmaker gathered in large numbers to campaign for the lawmaker despite his absence .

Some electorate at the event who spoke with newsmen, promised to vote Senator Akpa even in prison.

Some of them said they were not deterred by the court’s verdict which jailed Senator Akpan, hoping that the candidate will come out stronger and lead Akwa Ibom to a greater height.

Also speaking at the campaign rally, wife of the governorship candidate, Pastor Mrs Imabong Bassey Albert, said no prison is big enough to stop the yearning of the people.
She said, “Senator Bassey Albert – OBA is still on the ballot; will win and don’t be despaired, no prison is big enough to stop the yearning of the people.”

Other party stakeholders and candidates who spoke at the rally, said Senator Akpan would liberate Akwa Ibom from misrule.

 

Our Reporters



