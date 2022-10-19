Akwuegbu slams club owners over league

Former International Benedict Akwuegbu has called on the new President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau not to take the Club Owners Association seriously over its new position about the state of the league.

Speaking from his base in London, the former international who contested for a place in the last NFF Elections held in Benin City, accused the Club Owners of acting in bad faith, saying that they were part of the problems the league faced.

The man popularly called the “Austria Bomber” said, “I detest the attitude of the Club Owners. Why do they have to wait for eight years before coming out to condemn Shehu Dikko?

Were they not meeting with him all through that period? Why did they not confront him then?

It is only now that he is no longer in office that they are pointing out all these things which they virtually all benefitted from.” Akwuegbu said the Club Owners should be thinking of charting a way forward instead of apportioning blames.

“Let us accept our mistakes and forget the past and move ahead. It is a new beginning in Nigeria Football, Ibrahim Gusau will turn things around, we should all support him,” he concluded.

