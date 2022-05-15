Sports

Al Ahly ease into Champions League final

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Al Ahly have secured a place in the Caf Champions League final after a 2-2 draw with ES Setif at Stade du 5 Juillet in Algiers on Saturday night.

The Egyptian giants won the two-legged semifinal tie 6-2 on aggregate, having done all the hard running last weekend when they racked up a 4-0 home victory in the first leg in Cairo.

The result means Pitso Mosimane’s Red Devils remain on course to win an unprecedented third successive Caf Champions League title – and a record extending 11th overall.

They will face Wydad Casablanca in the final in Morocco on Monday 30 May, with the Red Castle securing their spot on Friday night when they drew 1-1 with Angola’s Petro de Luanda to close out a 4-1 aggregate triumph.

The clash of Ahly and Wydad will be a repeat of the 2017 Champions League final, which was won 2-1 on aggregate by the Moroccan side. The Casablanca club were also regular (and antagonising) opponents for Mosimane when he was in charge of South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns.

Any slim hope Setif had of mounting a comeback in this semifinal were quickly extinguished, as a fast-starting Ahly claimed the lead in just the second minute: Ahmed Abdelkader played a neat one-two with Percy Tau before stabbing a shot beyond goalkeeper Sofiana Khedairia to make it 1-0 on the night and 5-0 overall.

The Black Eagles were stunned by the early strike but gradually worked their way back into the game and began to assert some attacking pressure, particularly down the flanks, where they often managed to double up on Ahly’s fullbacks.

They were finally rewarded with a goal in injury time before the interval, with Ahmed Kendouci cutting inside from the right of the penalty area and firing home a left-footed shot via the underside of the crossbar to make it 1-1 on the night and 1-5 on aggregate.

The Algerian hosts kept up the pressure in the second half and were rewarded with a second goal just past the hour mark, with Riad Benayad breaking free down the left flank before moving inside and scoring with a dipping long-range effort that probably should have been saved by Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

The visitors looked to control the ball more and take the sting out of Setif’s play after the second goal, and they succeeded in frustrating their hosts with short passing patterns which offered no real threat in attack.

That was until injury time when Tau – providing his fourth assist of the tie – teed up substitute Mohamed Sherif to net with a shot which was only half-saved by the keeper and dribbled over the line to end the game at 2-2 on the night and 6-2 overall in favour of Ahly.

ES Setif (1) 2 (Kendouci 45+2’, Benayad 61’)

Al Ahly (1) 2 (Abdelkader 2’, Sherif 90+2’)

First leg 0-4 – Al Ahly won 6-2 on aggregate

ES Setif:Khedairia, Khotir-Ziti, Laribi, Nemdil, Ferhani, Djahnit, Boutiche, Deghmoum (Motrani 62’), Kendouci (Debbari 83’), Djabou, Benayad (Bakrar 73’)

Al Ahly:El Shenawy, Hany, Yasser Ibrahim (Ashraf 90’), Abdelmonem, Maaloul, El Shahat (Rabia 68’), Fathi, Dieng (Koka 86’), Mohamed (Sherif 86’), Abdelkader (Afsha 68’), Tau

*Courtesy: Backpage TXT

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Why Ighalo struggles at Man United since Cavani’s arrival –Lawal

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Nigeria winger Garba Lawal anticipated Odion Ighalo’s lack of playing time at Manchester United following the signing of Edinson Cavani on a free transfer in October. Ighalo is struggling for opportunities in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in this campaign with just nine minutes of football in the Premier League so far, and he made […]
Sports

Iheanacho shines in Leicester victory in Europa

Posted on Author Damilola Olukotun

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, bagged two assists in Leicester City’s comeback win in the Europa League game away to Spartak Moscow on Wednesday. The English Premier League side was trailing 2-0 before Iheanacho created the first assist for the magnificent Patson Daka from Zambia, who scored four coollytaken goals as Leicester boosted their Europa […]
Sports

International roundup: Giroud goes past Platini in France all-time scoring charts

Posted on Author Reporter

*Striker scores twice in 7-1 win on his 100th cap *Mexico beat Holland, Germany draw 3-3 with Turkey Olivier Giroud became France’s second highest all-time top scorer on Wednesday in a 7-1 win over Ukraine, scoring twice to leapfrog Michel Platini’s total of 42 goals, and is now gunning for Thierry Henry’s all-time record of 51. “I feel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica