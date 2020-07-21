Sports

Al-Farouq Aminu, IK Diogu make Top 10 FIBA Africa players’ list

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA Comment(0)

D’Tigers stars Ike Diogu and Al-Farouq Aminu have been named in FIBA Africa’s Top 10 Players of The Decade list. FIBA Africa named the Nigerians in the first category of names released, which has five players.

 

The second list of five names will be released soon with other Nigerian stars expected to make it. The Nigerians were picked from an initial list of 55 top African players.

The selection was based on their impact at club and national teams’ participation at FIBA competitions, which ran from 2010 to 2020. Aminu has been one of Nigeria’s most resourceful players since making his debut for the national team over eight years ago.

 

Despite failing to represent the country at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, the 29-year-old small forward played a vital role in helping Nigeria claim Africa’s best-placed team at FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019, which qualified D’Tigers for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

 

The Orlando Magic star also helped Nigeria beat Angola to win the FIBA Afrobasket in 2015 in Tunisia.

 

Veteran and D’Tigers captain, Diogu, also made the list after an impressive display for Nigeria over the last decade.

 

Diogu co-captained the national team to the 2015 Afrobasket win in Tunisia.

 

Despite playing all the games from the sidelines due to injury, the former Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers power forward motivated the team from the technical bench.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Eagles’ in-form stars must double efforts

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The restart fever is still gripping the sports community as I write this piece. Team Chairmen of the Nigeria Football Professional League outfits held a meeting during the week on the best way forward in the round leather game. A total of 17 out of the 20 teams voted for a points-per-game format to determine […]
Sports

EPL: Ruthless Man United win to deepen Villa’s relegation worries

Posted on Author Reporter

*Saints hold Everton as VAR denies Bournemouth win over Spurs Bruno Fernandes inspired Manchester United to another impressive Premier League victory and deepened Aston Villa’s relegation worries. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side continued their impressive recent run, extending their unbeaten streak to 17 games in all competitions, and closed to within a point of fourth-placed Leicester. […]
Sports

Guardiola has ‘ideas for transfer market’, expects to ‘fight’ for title next season

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he has “ideas for the transfer market” and expects to “fight” for the Premier League title next season. Liverpool need five points to win the title after a 0-0 draw with Everton. But the Reds can clinch the title against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday if City fail […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: