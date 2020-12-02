News

Al-Hikmah VC: Borno farmers’ killings, threat to food security

The Vice-Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Prof. Noah Yusuf, has said that the recent killing of some farmers in Zambarmari, Borno State, by Boko Haram insurgents portends grave threat to food security in the country.

 

Yusuf added that the seemingly intractable farmers-herders’ clashes and flooding in parts of the country were all capable of eroding the gains recorded by the Federal Government on its agricultural policies.

 

The vice-chancellor stated these in Ilorin, Kwara State, at a pre-10th convocation press briefing of the university. The vice-chancellor, who said that the institution’s 2020 convocation would be done online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, added that the university would graduate a total of 752 students.

 

 

He said out of these figure, 18 students had first class; 240 in second class upper division; 402 students in second class lower division and 91 third class.

 

He said: “The issue of concern is the lingering danger of food security in the country; while the Federal Government deserves commendation on its robust agricultural programmes leading to substantial reduction in food importation into the country, some recent developments in the country have been seen to be capable of eroding the gains achieved in agricultural production.

 

“These include the seemingly intractable farmersherders conflicts, flooding in some parts of the country, insecurity caused by Boko Haram insurgency.

 

The recent massacre of farmers in Zambarmari, Borno State, is a pointer to this looming danger. Al-Hikmah University has taken a giant step in this direction through its integrated agricultural farms programmes.”

