Al-Hikmah VC hails FG for not reopening schools

Outgoing Vice Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Prof. Taofeek Ibrahim, has lauded the Federal Government’s decision not to reopen schools now. Instead of reopening schools now, the Vice Chancellor said government should apply digital technology to enhance teaching and learning during this trying period of COVID-19 that is ravaging the entire world. Ibrahim, who spoke during the Kwara State Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists’ (NUJ) programme on Thursday, said with the rise in the number of people affected by COVID-19 it would not be safe to reopen schools now so as not to endanger the lives of the pupils and students.

Ibrahim, who is a Professor of Epidemiology and Disease Control, admonished the federal government to follow the global trend and adopt the use of digital technology to teach students while staying at the comfort of their rooms, adding that the teachers can open a platform through which the timetable can be uploaded on the basis of subjects to enable the students prepare for the lessons online.

